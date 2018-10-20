Try 1 month for 99¢
Church, bringing a diverse people together
Buy Now

Pastor Phil Price speaks during church Jan. 14 at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls has received a grant of $43,454 to enable its minister, Rev. Phil Price, to participate in the 2018 Lilly Endowment Clergy Renewal Program.

The congregation is one of 148 nationwide selected to participate in this competitive program.

The renewal grant seeks to ensure Price can create an extended window of quality one-on-one time with his only child before he leaves home to attend college in 2021 — as part of a broader 12-week sabbatical to renew the minister’s body, mind and spirit. Price and his son will share their mutual love of baseball while they attend 16 Major League Baseball games in 16 different U.S. cities in June, July and August.

The Lilly Endowment Clergy Renewal Program is funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. and administered by Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, Ind. These grants allow congregations to support their pastors with the gift of extended time away from their ministerial duties — a carefully considered respite that may include travel, study, rest, immersive arts experiences and prayer.

The program encourages pastors to involve their families in renewal activities. Congregational needs during the minister’s renewal experience are also considered as part of the grant application. Up to $15,000 of the grant may be used to fund interim pastoral leadership during the pastor’s retreat, as well as for renewal activities within the congregation.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments