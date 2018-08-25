The Old Testament evangelist, Isaiah, lays out an argument worth considering to all of us.
In Isaiah 46 we are invited to compare the God of the Bible with all other gods. This is of interest to me and it is my prayer that you would take up the challenge to do this.
Humanity is unique in all of God’s creation. We have the ability to process the truth claims (logical conclusions) of a statement by building or refuting a case for the matter based on the conclusion of the declaration.
Many times we evaluate a statement in a simple form of “if”/“then” statements. In other words, if a statement is true then the opposite must be true. If one or the other is not true, then neither can be declared true. For this to be best understood by as many people as possible then there must, by necessity, be a familiar starting place. For example, if we are going to talk about hot water then it would be best that the listener know what cold water is so that when we talk about hot water we know what we are comparing it too.
In Isaiah 46, Isaiah invites the reader to compare God with other gods. It is clear that the comparison we are invited to make is really no comparison at all.
Stay with me on this. Don’t walk away from the conversation yet.
Isaiah reminded the reader to consider all the familiar gods of Babylon (much like the gods of Egypt) made in the images of beasts and cattle. He describes these images as burdensome, wearisome, unable to rescue or liberate the worshipper.
Then Isaiah brings the reader to consider an altogether different God.
They knew about the other, they had to carry it, prop it up, or put new decorations on it. They knew they would have to reintroduce this god to another generation with new names, new claims, new revelations, new colors, new descriptions. The prophets of these false gods would have to keep people interested. Because everything is changing, then every generation will have to have a fresh new look at these gods.
But!
Isaiah would then invite the reader to compare the God of the Bible with all other gods.
To speak of an altogether different God then the reader must be willing to do an honest examination of the difference between a god man makes in his own eyes with an almighty creating God.
God is not afraid of what you might discover if you make such a comparison. He invites us to see. He invites us to ask questions. He invites us to consider.
The God Isaiah compares to the gods of Babylon is able to carry us. Not the kind of any other god that has to be carried in order for the worshippers to worship them. This God wants you to ask logical questions based upon logical conclusions. Do you want a god you have to carry around or do you want a God who carries you? This is a serious consideration. How you answer this is of eternal weight.
The Bible makes bold claims like this all the time.
When something is true it can make bold claims and invite investigators to ask questions and make comparisons. The Bible is not afraid that you might find a better deal, it knows there is no other, no better, hands down no comparison.
When we turn the lamp of Scripture on we can begin to see that there is truth everywhere, on every page, in every word. This is a blessed thing God has done, He has told us who He is and He has invited us to exercise our God created minds to think about His eternal statements of truth.
May God bless you today with eyes to see and with ears to hear
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.