Have you ever asked, “Where is God when I hurt?” or “If God is good, how can he allow so much pain and suffering?” Most people have. Of course, those questions are just a part of the larger mind-boggling question, “Why does God allow evil?”
That is a major concern of many people — one that sadly makes some people reject God and Christianity. Unfortunately, there is no simple answer. It is a very complex issue. Hundreds of books have been written on this haunting question. Obviously, I can’t begin to cover the topic in a short article — and certainly the many authors I have read don’t all agree on the answer. But I want to share some of the ideas that I have found meaningful. I hope you will find them helpful, too.
The concept I have found most helpful in dealing with the problem of evil is understanding that God created mankind so he could have a loving relationship with us. But the nature of love is that it has to be freely given; God had to give his people free will for love to be possible. This choice made the possibility of evil inevitable. God is not evil, nor did he create evil. Mankind brought evil upon himself, and continues to do so, by making self-centered choices and disobeying God–choosing to follow his own will (sin), instead of God’s.
This concept of love necessitating free will, which allows the possibility of evil, is central to understanding the problem of evil for all the Christian writers I have read. However, the problem of evil is more complex than that. Not all evil is caused by our bad choices and cruel words and acts. This is where the Christian writers have varying opinions. Does God actually cause suffering, perhaps to punish us for sin, or does he just allow it, perhaps to teach us something?
I personally do not believe God deliberately causes suffering. But since it exists abundantly, and He is omnipotent or all-powerful, He obviously allows it. But why? Many theologians say that part of the answer is that God is more concerned with developing our character and spiritual growth than He is with keeping us from pain and problems.
If we let Him, God uses our problems and pain to teach us such things as patience, empathy, and trust in Him. Sometimes it seems that He allows troubles in order to get our attention, to call us into a loving relationship with himself. However, as much as God has revealed of himself through his Scriptures and the Holy Spirit, humankind will never understand the whole answer to these whys while we dwell on earth. This omnipotent, omniscient (all-knowing) loving God who created all the universes, who exists outside of time and space, is impossible for us to fully understand.
However, we can know, both from the Bible and personal experience, that we can trust Him with our lives. We can be assured that He loves us and only wants the best for us. He understands our pain, having endured inconceivable pain on the cross for us. Only God can see the big picture or know the future. Only He knows what is best for us. God sees our life on earth as just a speck of our time existing in all eternity. He never promises that life on earth will be fair. That comes in heaven.
One of my favorite images of God’s working in our lives is that of His weaving a beautiful tapestry of our lives, using both light and dark colors (representing joyful and sorrowful times). On this side of heaven, we stand behind the tapestry and usually see only the knotted ends and frayed edges of what God is doing. But if we could get on the other side of the tapestry, we could see God creating something beautiful. As St. Paul says in 1 Corinthians 13, “Now we see in a mirror darkly, but then (we will see) face to face.”
But in this world, we don’t need to know the why of what we are going through. We always want to ask “Why is this happening to me?” But our Father God usually doesn’t choose to answer that. He just wants us to maintain a close relationship with Him by faithfully reading his Word, praying and worshiping so we will trust him in every circumstance.
I want to reiterate here that I am not posing as the expert with all the right answers to the most difficult question theologians have pondered through the centuries. These are just some concepts that have helped strengthen my faith. To sum up:
First, God created us to love him. By its nature, love requires choice, which necessitates free will. That allows the possibility of foolish and evil choices. Bad choices cause much of mankind’s suffering.
Second, I don’t believe God causes suffering, but He does allow it. When we let it draw us to Him instead of angrily blaming and rejecting him, He uses our pain and problems to draw us closer to him and teach us such things as patience, empathy, and trusting Him.
Third, when we ask” Why me, God? “ He seems to reply, “You’re asking the wrong question, my child. Some day you will know, but for now it is enough to know that I love you and I am always by your side, helping you. I will never leave you or forsake you.”
