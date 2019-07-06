It seems that there is not a shortage of answers that man applies to the question, “Who is Jesus Christ?” For some, Jesus is one of their go-to cuss words, used in “discussed.” For others, they see Jesus as their homeboy who has come to make them look cool. Some people see Jesus as the backseat counselor who is along for the ride and only shows himself when there is trouble or they need help. Some people see Jesus as the foundation to have your best life now. Some people see Jesus who wants you to be healthy and wealthy and successful in everything. He is treated as a genie in a lamp, and just ask him your wishes and he will give you anything and everything you ask. Still, others say that Jesus is the positive force of the universe. Still others say that Jesus is a good moralist who provides a healthy family life. And even others say that Jesus wants to become your life coach, and he is in your life to give you some sort of pep talk to get you through the day. Sadly most of those answers come from the evangelical church.
Then, of course, there is the Jesus who is presented by the cults and by the religious elite of the world religions. The idea that Jesus is good but He is not God. The Jesus that is man who became a God. The Jesus who is a role model but not a redeemer nor a reconciler. Or that He doesn’t even exist at all. There are all kinds of opinions floating around out there that propose an answer on Who is Jesus Christ. But the ONLY answer that matters when all things shake out is what God and Jesus Christ Himself say He is. As man grapples with his own rational thinking, which by the way he believes he knows better than God, God clearly proclaims who Jesus is in the inspired written Word of God. For that matter Jesus shows us exactly who He is by what He said and what He did. This shouldn’t be a surprise to us. If anything it should cause us to conform our hearts and minds around to what He has said and did. It should cause us to consider how we are living in light of His truth about Himself. It should cause those who think other than what Jesus has said Himself to be to kick their human thoughts to the curb. Why? Because if you get the answer to who Jesus Christ is wrong you condemn yourself. You find yourself in the crosshairs of the judgment of God almighty. And so you can’t get this wrong. This truth is the deciding truth that either finds yourself, for eternity, in heaven or hell. No truth is as important than knowing and believing in the Jesus of Bible. For God has clearly proclaimed who Jesus Christ is. And Jesus has clearly shown us who He is.
And so your soul is on trial. Your thoughts and understanding on who Jesus Christ is either going to confirm what God says in His word about Jesus or you are going to stand condemned.
Is this serious? You bet it is!
One passage of Scripture that gives us a clear, concise, and accurate answer to the question who is Jesus Christ comes from Colossians 1 verses 15 through 20. Read it and tremble and may it lead you to worship. “He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation. For by Him all things were created, both in the heavens and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things have been created through Him and for Him. He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together. He is also head of the body, the church; and He is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, so that He Himself will come to have first place in everything. For it was the Father’s good pleasure for all the fullness to dwell in Him, and through Him to reconcile all things to Himself, having made peace through the blood of His cross; through Him, I say, whether things on earth or things in heaven.”
Beloved, this is a profound text. It clearly and most accurately in a concise way answers the question Who is Jesus Christ. Simply put. Jesus Christ is God! No way around it. For that matter there is no middle ground here. And in light of who He is, the second question that you must consider is ‘Do I know Him?’ These two questions and how you answer them hang your eternal destiny. For that matter you can’t get these two questions wrong and be right with God. It is all or nothing regarding Christ. Either you know who Jesus Christ is or you do not, and either you have a personal relationship with him or you do not. Upon these two questions hangs everything, everything about salvation, everything about abundant life, everything about the forgiveness of sin, everything about where you will spend eternity. The heart of Christianity is Jesus Christ. For the matter the Bible pulsates the truth about Jesus Christ.
This is not a subjective truth, this is totally objective truth in which the Godhead declares Him to be and no fabrication of man’s imagination will ever change this reality as the Scriptures declare Him to be no less than God in the flesh. He is God’s salvation and rightly positions Himself as Lord of those who repent and believe in Him for that salvation. For that matter Jesus Christ is Lord over all. And wherever the true Church gathers we must defend this truth.
We must always be on the guard and discerning and even at times go to war against false teachers and their teaching. Jesus Christ is God, no way around it. Will you submit your heart to this truth and repent of your sins and believe in Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior? Your eternity is determined on your response to the Biblical truth of who is Jesus Christ!
