If you are like me and you love Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior and you have noticed that America is in great turmoil, the question to ask yourself is what are we to do?
Especially when our nation has abandoned God and his truth from almost every possible position, are we to tuck our tails and run? Are we to hope that God brings destruction and watch the ship go down?
There is so much happening on a national scale that it makes our heads spin. Evil is applauded and called good. Good is called evil. It should sicken our hearts to see all of this unfold. Our nation has no regard for life in the womb. It has exulted in deviant lifestyles. If anything, the depravity of man, the sinfulness of man, is exalted, and anything right and righteous is swept to the curb and disregarded.
We are a nation that is on the brink of self-destruction. For that matter, we are in the crosshairs of God’s righteous wrath and judgment. It is easy to see from Romans chapter 1 that God has given our nation over to “degrading passions” and “over to a depraved mind, to do those things which are not proper.” America has bought into Satan’s lies and has rebelled against God. The question that arises for Christians is: What are we to do?
As I study the Scriptures and see the chaos that we find ourselves in, I see a similar situation in the life of Daniel. Remember that Daniel was a prophet, an exiled prophet who was faithful to the Lord. He lived and walked with God even in a pagan land. He did not waver in standing for God’s truth, nor did he allow the culture to dictate how he should live. He seemed like the odd man out, and he was.
Daniel knew that, according to the Word of God, Israel, God’s chosen nation, was going to be heading back to Jerusalem. The problem was that Israel was consumed with pagan living. They had melded themselves into the lifestyles of their captors. Of course, Daniel was heartbroken. But his response was remarkable.
We see in Daniel 9 that instead of throwing legalistic rocks at his people, he turned to our God and prayed for his people. Yes, he prayed. Reading this, I thought to myself, why? This seems so passive. But here is the point: Daniel turned to the only One who can change people’s hearts. He turned to God and interceded for himself and the nation. He identified what God already knew about their sin. He called upon God, who has a righteous and just character, to show mercy and turn their hearts. He saw confession as identifying and agreeing that they had committed sin and agreed with God concerning what is good and righteous and what is wrong and sinful.
Beloved, this is a rich chapter, and I call you to read and study it. It will give you the same heart to stand up for God’s truth and pray out of concern for your nation.
We need to pray for our nation, that it will repent and turn to the God of the Bible. May we carry the sins of our nation to our Lord. And may we beg for forgiveness. In turn, may we rise up and be the ambassadors that God has called us to be to share and proclaim the Good News of the Gospel. Share with others that our only hope is Jesus Christ and He alone, that through His work on the Cross and through His resurrection we too may find reconciliation. Call them to see their sin and repent and come to Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. For in the end, that is all that is going to matter. Do you know Jesus as your Lord and Savior?
