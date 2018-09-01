If you have been following this series, you know the foundational text we have been examining. It’s a text that assaults everything that opposes Christ and His truth.
First John 2:15–17 declares: “Do not love the world nor the things in the world. If anyone loves the world the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes and the boastful pride of life, is not from the Father, but is from the world. The world is passing away, and also its lusts; but the one who does the will of God lives forever.”
This type of Spirit-filled living, this obedience, is the call and command of every confessing Christian. This is where you put flesh on your faith, doing what God calls you to do because you are devoted to Him, knowing that His will is good, acceptable, and always right.
We have dissected these three verses to gain a biblical perspective on how to live for Christ as opposed to living for the world. The world and its ideologies are not your friend, Christian. You are not called to conform to the world but to Christ.
Yet so many are blurring that line. I don’t get it. Why be like who we were instead of being who we are called to be in Christ? Don’t put your Christian life in neutral thinking that you will wake up one day being Super Christian. It doesn’t happen that way.
Christ has called you to pursue Him and to love others. He has transformed you; thus, your old self is being changed into your new self in Christ. Start thinking and acting like you know and love Christ.
The exhortation is simple: God commands you not to love the world, nor the things in the world. That means you don’t have to keep up with the “Joneses.” It doesn’t matter what the world is doing. Our allegiance is to Christ, and I want to love what Christ loves and hate what Christ hates.
This passage is very particular as it tells us what not to love: the lust of the flesh, lust of the eyes, and the boastful pride of life. Last time we looked at the lust of the flesh, which is doing whatever your flesh desires with no restraints.
The next enticement of the world is the lust of the eyes. This is a simple concept. Our eyes desire something and send a message to our minds that they want it, whether it’s worthwhile or not. Yet your mind must be steadfast on the truth of Christ, or you will buy into the lies of your eyes.
Satan uses those desires to distract you, to entice you to live in a way that is contrary to the ways of God. Our prayer should be that of the psalmist in Psalm 119:37, “Turn away my eyes from looking at vanity.”
Don’t get me wrong here. We function in a world where we deal with the material things of this life. Some meet our needs, and some are no doubt wants. Just don’t substitute your wants for God’s truth and will.
The final craving of the world is the pride of life. This a “me first” attitude, and boy, does that describe our world today. Everything the world promotes is meant to put you and your wants on a pedestal. The Greek word for “pride” here refers to being proud when you really have nothing to be proud about.
The pride of life puts on a big show for other people. It causes us to be selfish to the extreme of getting what we want at all costs and to use people to that end.
This is, biblically speaking, the description of the world’s system. It involves lust of the flesh and lust of the eyes and brings about a prideful life. Christian, this is what you are at war with. A Christian will note his enemy and do battle against it.
Practically speaking, how can a Christian respond to these temptations of the world? During His days of temptation in the desert, Christ answered the devil with specific, applicable Scriptures in Matthew 4 and Luke 4.
Colossians 3:16 is always helpful: “Let the word of Christ richly dwell within you, with all wisdom teaching and admonishing one another with psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with thankfulness in your hearts to God.”
Also, notice Hebrews 11:24–29: “By faith Moses, when he had grown up refused to be called the son of Pharaoh’s daughter; choosing rather to endure ill-treatment with the people of God, than to enjoy the passing pleasures of sin; considering the reproach of Christ greater riches than the treasures of Egypt; for he was looking to the reward. By faith he left Egypt, not fearing the wrath of the king; for he endured, as seeing Him who is unseen. By faith he kept the Passover and the sprinkling of the blood, so that he who destroyed the firstborn might not touch them. By faith they passed through the Red Sea as though they were passing through dry land; and the Egyptians, when they attempted it, were drowned.”
Moses’ faith led him to oppose the pride of life. He chose to deny the lusts of the world, considering the value of heaven as greater than the pleasures of the world. Faith is acting in accordance with the truth of God’s Word, not living according to circumstances, emotions, feelings, or impulses.
Verse 17 goes on to tell us, “The world is passing away, and also its lusts; but the one who does the will of God lives forever.” The phrase “passing away” describes the world and its lusts as deteriorating. All these things that seem so attractive and tempting are actually falling apart. They will not last and can never satisfy.
The world is going to self-destruct, because sin produces death. The world is a dying system. All its institutions are crumbling little by little—the family, the judicial system, the government. Everything is breaking down because the world is plagued by sin, which operates on a death principle.
The final phases of self-destruction will come during the Tribulation, as seen in Revelation, chapters 6–19. And then the Lord will do away with this world and create a new heaven and a new earth.
Knowing that this world is passing away, we would be foolish to put our stock in it. Rather, we should invest in Heavenly rewards. We need to spend time with people, exhorting them to follow Christ or presenting the gospel of Christ to them. We need to take the resources that God has given us and use them for His kingdom.
Simple truth. Go love Christ, His people, and His Word.
