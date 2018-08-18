As we continue to march through our passage in 1 John 2:15–17, it seems for at least some like putting salt in an open wound. Of course, truth hurts, especially when it affects us.
Our sinful nature wants the world; it cries out for the world like a sugar craving. It is not satisfied until we conform our minds and hearts around what it wants.
Unfortunately, for some Christians that means rewriting their theology so that they change what they believe in order to satisfy their fleshly cravings. Yet remember, beloved, we are called to be conformed to Christ and not to the world.
Just as salt water in a wound helps to clean it and promotes healing by the process of osmosis and getting rid of unhealthy bacteria, so too does obedience to the Word of God.
Conforming to the truth is our call as Christians. Never in Scripture does it say to be like the world. It says just the opposite.
First John 2:15 clearly states, “Do not love the world nor the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him.”
It’s a clear command, a clear call for obedience. Do not love the world, nor the things of the world. In addition, it states that if one is loving the world and becoming like the world then they are not in Christ.
This tells us that the direction of our affection reveals our identity. Love the world, you are not of Christ. Love Christ, you are not of the world.
Some of you are thinking, “OK, pastor, I get it, but why? Why is the Apostle John and the Word of God demanding that I not love the world nor the things in the world?”
There has to be a motivation for the command, right? There is! Verse 16 clearly answers this as it identifies the heart character of the world when it says, “For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes and the boastful pride of life, is not from the Father, but is from the world.”
These truths attack our hearts and our motivation and give the clear reason for not loving the world. For that matter, these are the areas in which Satan desires to tempt you and wants you to sin.
Let me break down this first craving and motivation for the world, and in the following weeks we will examine the other two.
First, we see the lust of the flesh. This denotes the desire or craving that has its origin in the flesh. The word “lust” in the Scriptures is neither good or bad; it is always neutral in the Greek. But in each case where this word is used, it is always in the context that determines its direction.
Lust is the desire or strong craving for something. The world serves up a heavy dose of loving the flesh. I don’t think I have to beat the drum on this. Just look at your latest advertisements or social media. The idea is that “sex” and “sexy” sells. Have you ever noticed that clothes are getting skimpier and skimpier? Such clothing draws our attention to the person, and lustful thoughts result.
The “flesh” is the part of the person that is prone to sin, which man acquired when Adam rebelled against God. It is the rebellious self in us that wants to sin.
The flesh produces all kinds of terrible and sinful things. Here is just a short list from Galatians 5:19–21: “Now the deeds of the flesh are evident, which are: immorality, impurity, sensuality, idolatry, sorcery, enmities, strife, jealous, outbursts of anger, disputes, dissensions, factions, envying, drunkenness, carousing, and things like these, of which I forewarn you, just as I have forewarned you, that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.”
Those actions are of the world. It is impossible for a Christian to regularly practice those things because he is a child of God. Furthermore, he is indwelt by the Spirit, who gives him victory over the flesh. The Christian will hate sin.
When you were saved, you became a partaker of the divine nature, which imparts the desire to do what pleases God. The world attacks us at the point of our weakness — the flesh.
Satan seeks to influence us for his purposes through sexual abuse, false religion, strained relationships, and destructive indulgences. He uses his system to incite our flesh.
It is our desire and nature to sin that is the issue here. That is why we need a Savior, to save us from the penalty of our sin and to change us into new creatures who serve and obey God.
In this context, it is our propensity toward evil and the principle of sin that exist in our fallen humanity. So I leave you with this exhortation from Romans 8:12–13, “So then, brethren, we are under obligation, not to the flesh, to live according to the flesh — for if you are living according to the flesh, you must die; but if by the Spirit you are putting to death the deeds of the body, you will live.”
Beloved, attack your sinful flesh. Put its desires to bed and go live for Christ. That is your call and your command.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.