As we pick up our consideration of this great truth that true Christians do not love the world, we come to a text of Scripture that provides our foundation.
First John 2:15–17 says unequivocally, “Do not love the world nor the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in Him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes and the boastful pride of life, is not from the Father, but is from the world. The world is passing away, and also its lust; but the one who does the will of God lives forever.”
This passage is succinct and focused on the function of the Christian life. This is how you are to live. These are your marching orders. They leave no doubt as to what it looks like to live like the world and not like Christ. It is about sanctification, how to be set apart and to be holy like Christ. It is about spiritual maturity.
Over the next month I want to dissect this passage. I want it to burn in your soul, to give you purpose and direction in your Christian life.
The first reason we should not love the world is simply that we are commanded by God not to do so. 1 John 2:15 says, “Do not love the world nor the things in the world.” This is an imperative, a command. It is presented with urgency and determination. It is not merely a suggestion, and it doesn’t change in response to time or culture. It is a simple command, given with passion, that calls you not to love the world and the things of the world. Scripture is replete with commands.
True Christians will hear the Word of the Lord and follow the Master’s will. If you love God, you will love what He wills. It is empty and foolish to say, “I love God, but I don’t love what God loves and hate what God hates.” A true Christian will think and act according to what God has directed in the pages of Scripture. He will take the inspired words of God and live them out. A true Christian, in obedience, will not love the world. For he understands that love for the world pushes out love for God.
Likewise, a love for God will push out love for the world. In this directive you get the sense that the world and the things of the world present a threat to who you are in Christ. They are detrimental to your Christian walk. It is safe to say that this world is dangerous no matter how far you have advanced in your spiritual maturity.
We do not love the world because of what it does and desires to do. The world’s system incites and entices us to sin. You’re probably asking how it does this. Theologically and biblically speaking, the world is Satan’s domain. He devises plans and ideologies to suppress man’s pursuit of God, and he presents enticements to sin.
But God wants to generate holiness in our lives as we become more like Jesus Christ. We get a picture of this in Luke 4:6, where Jesus was tempted by Satan: “The devil said to Jesus, ‘I will give You all this domain and its glory; for it has been handed over to me, and I give it to whomever I wish.’” The system that dominates the world is under the control of Satan. But Jesus knew that some day, He would take the world back as its rightful heir. Until then, we are called not to love the world.
In the Greek here, John uses a double negative. It literally reads, “Love not the world not the things that are in the world.” John is saying that this action must be stopped. The love referred to here is derived from agape; it means to love unconditionally. It encompasses the ideas of setting your affections upon and sacrificially living for the object of your love. It stems from a steady devotion of the will.
True Christians do not habitually and persistently love the world, but sometimes we do flirt with it. And John’s exhortation is to constantly be on guard against even flirtation with the world. If you have fallen into this trap, stop it, because it is inconsistent with the character of God and with the new nature of a child of God.
Now, notice that God does not tell us to remove ourselves from the world and become hermits or monks. In fact, in John 17:14–18, Jesus says, “I have given them Your word; and the world has hated them, because they are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. I do not ask You to take them out of the world, but to keep them from the evil one. They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. Sanctify them in the truth; Your word is truth. As You sent Me into the world, I also have sent them into the world.”
Jesus prays for the sanctification of believers and that they be sent into the world as lights for Him. So, we must live in this world with a mission to be lights and to glorify God. Yet He also prays that we be kept from the evil one, Satan. The use of the word “world” here points to the evil system that is opposed to God and His righteousness.
John has in view the world of humanity steeped in sin and dominated by the evil one. That is the world that we are not to love. 1 John 5:19 says, “We know that we are of God, and that the whole world lies in the power of the evil one.” John is saying that we need to be on guard against a permissive or kindly feeling toward the world’s evil; we are not to establish intimate relations of loyalty with it.
We are not to buy into the philosophies of this world or its culture, because it opposes God and His truth. We need to develop hearts and minds that persistently eradicate pagan and worldly thoughts and replace them with God-centered thoughts and His truth. This is where the battle rages. We need to think God’s thoughts and act on them.
Day in and day out we need to immerse our minds and hearts in the Word of God, in order to think His thoughts and not be enticed or entrapped by the world’s thinking.
Christian, you are commanded not to love the world.
Now, go love God and His truth.
