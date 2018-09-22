In this soft pandering day we live in, there is a great sin among us.
Some would want to point to the collapse of the family institution. It is true, this is a great sin in our day. No fault divorce is attractive to any individual who woke up today thinking they deserve better than the person they have been married to for the past decade. This is a sin that has a cultural impact.
Some might say the sin of promiscuity is ruining the next generation. It is true, to live a chaste life, whether single or married, is no longer a virtue of high regard, or something championed in this day. This is a sin that impacts the economy. Just think of the millions of dollars tied up in an industry that’s whole aim is to unleash an undisciplined life.
Some might say the sin of drunkenness or drug addiction is ruining the day. It is true, drunkenness and the like is a perpetual “train wreck” that many live through every day or weekend. That which causes someone to behave with reckless abandon is a drain on society, home, and the economy. Police forces and medical facilities are reinforced to facilitate the outcome of a society that exercises little restraint at all with respect to decency and dignity of life.
Some might say the sin of abortion is the “blind spot” in our day. It is true that the highest form of disrespect for human life is acted out against the most vulnerable within the city. Everyone in the city would cry out if it were found that a community member was beating little puppies for fun. This would not be right to allow, but hardly anyone notices that babies are murdered within the city limits of Twin Falls, Idaho every week. This is a great sin among us, but there is a greater.
Some might say that the sin of child abuse and/or sexual assault against a child is the greatest blight upon our so-called enlightened day. Hardly a day goes by that news is reported that someone has been arrested or is being prosecuted for abuse to children or sexual sin has been committed against a child. This is indeed a sin within the city that is regular and happening most likely much more than what is being reported.
Some would want to put homosexuality or any sexual deviance of manipulating or mutilating the beauty of what God has declared fixed and very good, male and female. It is true, this sin is big. This may likely be the greatest day of confusion upon our “post-Christian” era. This confusion may one day bankrupt the moral bedrock of all things good. But, yes, there is still a greater sin in our day.
The church of the Lord Jesus Christ, as defined by the Bible only, may be committing one of the greatest sins within the city limits of Any City, USA.
It is the sin of fearing men. The church for too long has heard the people say, as they demanded of all prophets of old, “Prophesy unto us smooth things.”
A Church that ceases to be a pillar and buttress of truth has become a useless means to bless a community with a standard of righteousness. Not that the church, or the people in that church, are better than any other, but that she has her duty to warn the people of their sin and the coming wrath of God upon all unrepentant sinners, and then to point all people to a sufficient redeemer.
May we find in our day, in our city, churches that will do their duty and not speak smooth things that sinners ears long to hear, making them champions in their sins. May God Almighty find in our city a usable church, ready to be revived by the Spirit of God, to bring forth a great awakening in our day, in our city, in our nation, to the ends of the earth.
Count it a blessed thing of God that there are still churches in the Magic Valley who will not speak the “smooth things” but will, with love, speak truth. Yes, all before mentioned sins are great sins. There are many others sins that could be listed, but the church of Jesus Christ, as defined by the Bible only, must not be found guilty of silence in this day.
Arise, church of the Lord Jesus the Christ. This is your appointed day. Hope is not lost, our Lord is the established standard and He saves those who believe and repent from their sin. Believe and be saved. Turn to Christ the Lord while it is still called “today.”
