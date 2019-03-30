Many in the world attempt to put together some sort of saving mechanism in order to appease their heart and achieve an understanding of this life and the life to come. They come up with some sort of works-based righteousness, where if their good works outweigh their bad works, then, surely, they will attain Heaven. Man has always attempted to be a god or find their own way to God. And, oh, have they missed the mark. Yet with all their wisdom and all their craftiness, they all fall short of the revealing truth from God Himself. God has spoken, and He has given the only means by which one may be saved or gain eternal life. Jesus says very clearly and pointedly, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.” The Apostles understood this, and the preaching of Jesus’ death, resurrection and ascension led Peter to say in Acts 4:12, “And there is salvation in no one else; for there is no other name under heaven that has been given among men by which we must be saved.”
God’s remarkable plan for a sinful mankind is Jesus. This Jesus came in a supernatural way through a virgin birth, and He performed many miracles proving that He is God. He went to the Cross to bear our sins and atone for them, paying the penalty of our sin and justifying the sinner by His death. On the third day, He rose again. After spending time with not only His disciples but over 500 witnesses, He ascended to Heaven. All I can say is wow. This has to be God moving. This has God’s hands all over it. This is His plan—to send the only, perfect Savior into the world in order for you and me to be saved from ourselves and our sins and receive something we can’t earn, eternal life.
This is historical truth and biblical truth. It seems in our own rationale, our own thinking, that we would have planned something different, but this is the plan of God. It didn’t make sense to many of the Jews. They wanted a conquering messiah, a savior who would become king and squash the Roman oppression that they found themselves under. The Greeks fell in line with this reasoning, thinking, “What kind of a savior dies? A savior has to be a conqueror.” Yet in the wisdom and the plan of God, Jesus is His perfect and only Savior for us to believe and receive in order to be saved. Everything else falls short. The Apostle Paul said in 1 Corinthians 1:23–25, “But we preach Christ crucified, to the Jews a stumbling block and to Gentiles foolishness, but to those who are the called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God and the wisdom of God. Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men, and the weakness of God is stronger than men.”
The Scripture is replete with this truth. There is a cohesive theme in the Bible that points to God’s only means for salvation, the coming of a messiah, a redeemer, a savior, about whom the Old Testament had prophesied, and which was realized in the New Testament in the coming of Jesus Christ in the flesh. There is no confusion between the two Testaments; they both point to this wonderful plan of salvation that you I desperately need. We need a savior, a redeemer. Why? Because we can’t save ourselves. You can’t do enough good works to save your soul. There is no list for you to even follow; it’s a futile attempt to think better about yourself than you actually are, and, in the end, you will stand condemned according to God’s Word.
The word “sinner” seems offensive, and it should be, not only to those whom you sin against but to the most holy God. But it identifies us as we truly are, even though we try to shake it free, thinking that if we dismiss it or if the scales of Justice are just tilted to the good side, then all of our sins will be forgiven, forgotten, and just go away. Beloved, that is Devil talk. The Bible is clear; we can’t excuse the fact that we are all sinners. There is not a single one of us who is without sin. That means that we need a Savior; we need redemption.
If I can’t save myself, then what? Beloved, this is why Jesus came. He came to rescue us. God sent Jesus so we could see why He is the perfect and only Savior that we must receive in order to be saved from our sins. Jesus is at the center of all that the Bible teaches.
At the very heart of the gospel of Jesus Christ is the fact that God became a man in order to be a substitute for man’s certain death because of his sin. And because He is the only sacrifice that is able to appease God’s wrath for sin, man NOW FOR THE FIRST AND ONLY TIME has the ability to be reconciled to a holy God. This a profound realization, that the God of the universe, the very Creator of the angels, the One whom the whole world will worship, stepped out of Heaven and into this sinful world for us. This is what makes Christianity different from any other religion. Christianity and the Scriptures say that God stepped out of light into darkness to become man’s Lord and Savior. All other religions have just the opposite idea—they are based on man’s attempt to earn Heaven through his own works. But Jesus Christ is the only living God. Wow, what a Savior.
It would be my desire as Easter approaches that you find a church with the clarity of the above truth, that you will hear from the God of the Scriptures and worship Him and rejoice in the plan of God.
