* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Rev. Paul Thompson is the preaching pastor at Eastside Baptist Church, 204 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. The congregation gathers at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 208-734-7041 or email paul@esbctwinfalls.com or go to esbcTwinFalls.com.