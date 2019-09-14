Like you, virtually everything changed that day.
I was a new pastor in Twin Falls — I was a young pastor, and my children were young.
I was at a conference in Utah with other pastors when we were informed that the remainder of the gathering had been canceled. We all immediately returned home to be with our families. I called Renee to let her know I was on the way home to be together as a family.
There were many days filled with unclear knowledge about what had just happened. Prayer meetings were full.
I walked through the neighborhood around the church praying and knocking on doors inviting people to gather with us for prayer. Many came.
Few returned.
Within a few days, we learned that the majority of those who hijacked the planes were originally from Saudi Arabia — all haters of the Almighty God — and launched war against the United States of America.
This event, like others, God used to better shape the theology of this pastor and how to live out all of life in a missional way by praying for enemies.
One afternoon while praying in my office, I stepped into the small auditorium, opened all of the window blinds and was struck by how quickly we had already returned to “normal.” Everything in the city was back to normal quickly. Likely because we were far removed from New York City. I sat down with a notebook and pen in the center of that old auditorium and began to write, a discipline I had not made part of my daily life yet, and wrote the lyrics to this poem/song. These words were an exercise in attempting to apply my theology to life — not write new revelation about God.
The Other SideAnother day again, nothing changed within
Same ol’ me and the same ol’ you
Sitting on this side of the windows again
Happy where I am
Content just where I am
Same ol’ me and the same ol’ you
Sitting on this side of the windows again
Shake my world again
But give me peace within
Oh Lord I want to go…
To the other side of the windows
Lord I know that’s where you want me to go
To the other side of the windows
Cause that’s where the lost people are
They’re on the other side
Be strong and courageous; you’ve been bought by the saviors blood
Do you want to be the same ol’ you?
I don’t want to be the same ol’ me
Sitting on this side of the windows again
Bring me back again change my heart within
I don’t want to be the same ol’ me
Do you want to be the same ol’ you?
Sitting on this side of the windows again
There is much to learn about how to apply what we know about God in days like that fateful September morning in 2001. But there is no other way to know God than by reading your Bible.
This coming Lord’s Day, plan to gather with God’s people in a Bible-preaching church.
Know God from His revelation and apply that knowledge to your situations and circumstances.
Paul Thompson is the preaching pastor at Eastside Baptist Church at 204 Eastland N. in Twin Falls. For more information, contact Paul at 208-734-7041, email him at paul@esbcTwinFalls.com or visit www.esbcTwinFalls.com.
