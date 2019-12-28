The Christmas story answers the law — The death, burial, resurrection crushes the enemy, death.
The Law of God demands a sufficient, holy payment.
With Christmas being less than a week behind us, I think it important to not pass by the week without another important look at how significant the incarnation of Christ is to all. It is not something to pass off as an event we paid attention to for a few moments or attended a mid-week service to check off our attendance of a religious gathering once or twice a year. The incarnation of Christ is pivotal. Everything hinges on this and the resurrection.
When God told man to not eat of the fruit of the tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil, it was not merely a test to see what man might do. It was a command that represented the Kingdom of Heaven and the King of that kingdom, Jesus, the Christ, the Messiah, the Savior. It was that man did not obey the law, but it was as much that man trespassed against God Himself.
This put all of humanity into a fixed position before His maker. This marked all of humanity as sinners. Not that they would one day be a sinner, or sooner or later sin themselves; this put humanity into the position of sinner at conception.
This condition is how the Bible would describe humanity as being born in sin. According to the Bible, no one is good; meaning man’s nature is evil. He is born an enemy of God. Doing what is against God. Anything not done in the light of faith is sin. This is the way the Bible puts it, and puts it very plainly. Thus showing that there is a problem between man and God that is bigger than could be imagined. It is required of God that sinners die in their sin or be redeemed from their sin by a sufficient price. That price being the death of a worthy sacrifice.
This worthy sacrifice must be blameless from beginning to end. This worthy sacrifice must not be guilty of trespass against the Law or ultimately the Law Giver. Because the payment for this sin requires death of the worthy sacrifice, it becomes necessary for the sacrifice to be human. God is altogether different than human, thus it would be fitting for God to put on human flesh to be the qualified, worthy sacrifice. Not just that Christ must take upon him a created nature, but that he should take upon him our nature. Not the nature of an angel, not the nature of an animal, but the nature of man.
This is God’s way, not God’s problem he is required to fix. Man broke the law of God — it is required of man to pay the penalty for breaking the law. God told man to “not eat of the tree.” This was a command to man, man is guilty. Man was told he would surely die. Not another thing, but “he” — mankind — would die. The same place that man broke the law would require man to satisfy the demand of the law.
The only solution was God’s INCARNATION
He would be born from the womb of the human race. Making him truly the Son of Man. This was the uncreated God putting on created flesh. Not the way of natural conception, but rather by the Power of the Holy Spirit. Christ was formed in the womb of an actual virgin. Not of a fallen man. Not by physical intercourse.
His birth, though conceived supernaturally, was of a common, simple way. Not of royalty of men, but in a manger in Bethlehem as foretold by God so that when it happened men might know it was God. His birth was “in the fullness of time.”
This is similar to how Isaiah tells God’s people that he is unlike the worthless idols of the imaginations of men who cannot tell of things before they happen.
It was the complete, proper, right time.
Why not before the flood? Why not before Moses? Why not before the formation of the nation of Israel? Why not before the prophets? Why not during the Babylonian era, the Medo/Persian era, the Greacian era? Why after a long stretch of silence and during the Roman era? What qualified that as the “proper time”?
The Incarnation of Christ came during the worlds greatest, most powerful display of what sinful man could accomplish. And in doing so with no awareness of the creator. Greater than the act of creation is the incarnation of Christ in the promised city, of a virgin, under the rule of the most powerful nation the world would ever know. Amos 9:11: “In that day I will raise up the tabernacle of David that is fallen, and close up the breaches, and I will raise up his ruins, and I will build it as in the days of old.”
Malachi 4 has the announcement of John the Baptist (the last O.T. prophet) after centuries of silence. The angelic visitation to the shepherds at the timely place, more than at any other time, more than at creation, the angels shout only when the uncreated Christ is incarnated to finish the work of redemption.
Now, Go! The time since the incarnation (including the death, burial, resurrection) is our appointed day. In this time, it is fitting that those whom God has saved from His judgment must be the most active of all time in the missionary cause of the advancement of the Gospel. We are given a command from a military field general, go! Take the field!
You deserve hell, Christ secures heaven.
You deserve death, Christ gives life.
You deserve the wrath of God, Christ gives you sonship, with full inheritance.
