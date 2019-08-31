It seems that the cry of the day is for justice. With so much conflict and everybody pointing fingers, people scream for justice for wrongs being committed presently and for previous wrongs people see as needing attention. Now I must say, from what I have read and heard, it isn’t because man marvels at justice. No, it is more of a knee jerk reaction. It eats some people up. And sadly, some demand justice for their own desires and selfishness.
But to some degree, when sin happens, man is right to point to the injustice that is around him. God does, and He demands justice. However, one must note that according to the Bible, it is on His terms. Romans 12:19 clearly tells us this: “Never take your own revenge, beloved, but leave room for the wrath of God, for it is written, “VENGEANCE IS MINE, I WILL REPAY,” says the Lord.” So, in His timing, He will ultimately bring justice to where it is needed.
Now, knowing that God’s justice is sure and will be exacted according to His time and will, we as Christians must understand that justice is not optional. When there is injustice, we must stand for those against whom it is taking place. For example, in the case of unborn babies, we must take a stand for their lives in the face of the injustice of those who desire to abort them. We must speak up!
This is true of anything that is unjust according to God’s Word. If widows and orphans are being unjustly treated, we as the church must stand up to help and protect them. Micah 6:8 clearly speaks to this issue as God is dealing with rebellious Israel when he says, “He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the LORD require of you but to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” We as born-again Christians have a clear directive in how we are to live with one another. We are called by God to do justice, which simply means that we are not to be passive. Justice is a part of our Christian DNA. It is what is good and, notice He says, required. “Require” in the Hebrew means “to seek with care, to care for, to inquire, to investigate, to be intent on.” You can see this is not a casual approach to justice.
Also notice that with the intent to do justice, we are to have the attitudes of kindness humility. This is our mandate, beloved.
Now, there are some assumptions that people may have when they think about injustice. For one, there can be an assumption on the part of those belonging to a people group against whom unjust things have happened that surely those living now who are of the offending race assume the sins of past generations, even if they haven’t ever committed the sin of those in the past. Beloved, this is absurd. While we should never glorify or condone past injustices against people groups, we are each accountable for our own sins, individually and as a generation. We are each accountable for our own sins. We are not responsible for the sins of past generations. Ezekiel 18 clearly points this out. If you have time, read the whole chapter; it gives great truth in light of the “social justice” movement of today, which says that everybody has a right to equal upward mobility, equal privilege, equal finances and resources, and that if you don’t have these rights, then you are experiencing injustice. This is socialism at its core (which, by the way, is nowhere in the Bible).
But back to the text: Ezekiel 18 tells us about the unjust father, followed by the righteous son. Each will be judged according to their deeds. But it also drives home the point of this article when it says in verses 18 and 19, “As for his father, because he practiced extortion, robbed his brother and did what was not good among his people, behold, he will die for his iniquity. Yet you say, ‘Why should the son not bear the punishment for the father’s iniquity?’ When the son has practiced justice and righteousness and has observed all My statues and does them, he shall surely live.”
Here is the kicker in verse 20, “The person who sins will die. The son will not bear the punishment for the father’s iniquity, nor will the father bear the punishment for the son’s iniquity; the righteousness of the righteous will be upon himself, and the wickedness of the wicked will be upon himself.”
This is clear truth. Each person is responsible for their own sin or righteousness. This is how God sees us—as individuals, each accountable for their rejection of God and His truth or the receiving of His Son and living out His righteousness and truth. So, make a note that “social justice” is more social than justice. And there is no justice in social justice. All justice belongs to God. We are called to walk in His justice. The question is, will you?
