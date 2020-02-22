Pastor's Corner: The impact of the gospel

As Christians, we are consumed by the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It is the truth that has saved and transformed us. There shouldn’t be a day that goes by that we don’t see the impact of the Gospel in our lives. Our thoughts and actions are to reflect Him because we are in Christ. We are anchored in Him and are therefore immovable, steadfast and strong in Him. Beloved, His grace and mercy are extended to you even more today than when you first believed, and they will surround you for all eternity.
The writer of Hebrews, in verse 12:2, draws us into this tremendous truth when he says, “... fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” Our focus is set. He is the One we desire. He is who we live for. Jesus Christ has more impact on our lives than anyone else. If that is not the case, you need to evaluate whether you are truly in Him. This is the power of the Gospel in your life. And as you walk in His grace, the power of the Holy Spirit transforms you from your old life to the newness of being like Christ. This is who you are, Christian. You are saved and called to be different.
The Gospel will cause a transformation in you that will go against the culture; you will stand out. You are consumed by something that the world doesn’t want. You live a holy, righteous life, according to the commands and direction of the Scriptures. In so doing, your life, your pursuit of holiness, becomes a picture of the Gospel you are called to preach. You are a living testimony of God’s grace when you come to faith and salvation in Jesus Christ. Beloved, don’t ever forget that. You don’t get caught up in the world, you stand out in the world.
You have free articles remaining.
The Apostle Paul understood this when he charged Timothy, his protégé, in Titus 2:11–14, saying, “For the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation to all men, instructing us to deny ungodliness and worldly desires and to live sensibly, righteously and godly in the present age, looking for the blessed hope and the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Christ Jesus, who gave Himself for us to redeem us from every lawless deed, and to purify for Himself a people for His own possession, zealous for good deeds.”
The word “instructing” tells us that we are being educated and disciplined. Paul is saying that followers of Jesus Christ are to pursue life with His truth and be disciplined to “deny ungodliness and worldly desires.” The word “deny” means to refuse, to go against. You are to deny anything that goes against what God has declared to be righteous and holy. You reject the world’s philosophies and ideologies. You don’t bend your thoughts to include man-centered thinking. You are in Christ; your beliefs are to line up with His truth.
Then notice that he says, “worldly desires.” “Desires” is the idea of craving and lust. It means to be consumed with something. Worldly desires are in direct opposition to who you are in Christ. Your desire is for Him, yet your temptation is the world. Keep focused, beloved! The Word of God says, “…to live sensibly, righteously and godly in the present age.” That means today. That is your daily goal. “Sensibly” means to be in control; in the Christian’s case, it is to be under the control of the Holy Spirit. “Righteously” and “godly” mean that we are to reflect God, to be image-bearers of the One who has saved us.
As you see, the Gospel has tremendous impact on who you are in Christ! Beloved, embrace this truth. Pursue Christ. Be a light in a dark world! This saving Gospel that comes only through Jesus Christ satisfies all your needs and makes you a living testimony of God’s amazing grace to the world. So, rise up and live in a way that honors Christ. You will be blessed, encouraged, and hopeful. And the world will know that the salvation that you preach and live is much more than religious talk. Why? Because He has changed and transformed you!
Oh, may we be a living testimony! May His glory and grace be seen in who we are in Christ. Now, go and infiltrate the world with the glorious Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds Christ’s flock at Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. The church has a Christian book store that may be of help to you — open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, go to mvbibletf.org.