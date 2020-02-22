Pastor's Corner: The impact of the gospel

As Christians, we are consumed by the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It is the truth that has saved and transformed us. There shouldn’t be a day that goes by that we don’t see the impact of the Gospel in our lives. Our thoughts and actions are to reflect Him because we are in Christ. We are anchored in Him and are therefore immovable, steadfast and strong in Him. Beloved, His grace and mercy are extended to you even more today than when you first believed, and they will surround you for all eternity.

The writer of Hebrews, in verse 12:2, draws us into this tremendous truth when he says, “... fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” Our focus is set. He is the One we desire. He is who we live for. Jesus Christ has more impact on our lives than anyone else. If that is not the case, you need to evaluate whether you are truly in Him. This is the power of the Gospel in your life. And as you walk in His grace, the power of the Holy Spirit transforms you from your old life to the newness of being like Christ. This is who you are, Christian. You are saved and called to be different.