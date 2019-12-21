Pastor’s Corner: The good news and purpose of Christ’s incarnation
As we gather to celebrate Christmas and the incarnation of Christ, in which the preexistent Jesus became flesh, I want us to cherish the good news of Christ’s first coming. There is so much to rejoice in concerning this miraculous birth: God becoming flesh; God dwelling with us; God coming to save us. All those truths swirl around in my head, but, beloved, we can’t isolate this incarnation without seeing its totality and purpose. We can’t separate it from Christ’s death and resurrection. For this is the reason that Christ came in the first place. Salvation comes through faith in the person and work of Jesus Christ, so the incarnation is essential to salvation because it affirms the divine humanity of Christ. However, we must not forget that the hope of salvation rests not only in His humanity, but in the work of Christ. The incarnation alone does not save. Yes, we praise God for the virgin birth, the irreproachable life, the matchless teachings, and the astonishing miracles of Jesus, but all of these would have availed nothing for our salvation had they not found their consummation in His perfect atoning sacrifice on the cross.
In Galatians 4:4–5, we see how the Apostle Paul, inspired by the Holy Spirit, connects the incarnation of Christ to the salvation of Christ. It reads, “But when the fullness of the time came, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the Law, so that He might redeem those who were under the Law, that we might receive the adoption as sons.” Verse 4 points to Christ’s incarnation, and verse 5 proclaims the purpose of it. It is this two-fold purpose that we must not forget on Christmas Day. The first part is redemption from sin. Verse 5 tells us that Jesus came to “redeem” those under the law. “Redeem” means “to release a slave by paying a ransom price.” It’s an economic term that powerfully describes our sinful condition. In John 8:34, Jesus says, “Truly, truly, I say to you, everyone who commits sin is a slave to sin.” Sin is bondage from which we cannot get free in our own strength. Without a Redeemer, the bondage of sin will separate us from God for time and eternity. The only way you can avoid the holy wrath of eternal judgment is if the Son sets you free. That’s the purpose of the incarnation. Jesus was born with an assignment from the Father to die on the cross; His blood was the ransom that sets us free from the bondage of sin. Our greatest need was salvation, so God sent us a Redeemer. Matthew 20:28 says, “even as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many.” Ephesians 1:7 says, “In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of His grace.” Colossians 1:13-14 says: “He has delivered us from the domain of darkness and transferred us to the kingdom of His beloved Son, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.” The purchase price for our redemption from sin was the blood of the Lord Jesus. On that cross, God treated Jesus as if He had committed all our sins so He could treat us as if we had practiced all of the righteousness of Christ.
The second purpose of Christ’s incarnation is to cause those who repent and believe in Him to be adopted. Adoption speaks of the resulting relationship with God enjoyed by those who receive regeneration. We are adopted into God’s family. In His sovereign grace, God chose children for Himself; but they were under bondage. So how did God move His children from where they were, to where He wanted them to be? “When the fullness of time had come, God sent forth His Son, born of woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, so that we might receive adoption as sons.” God doesn’t want you to be a slave to sin. So, in redemption, He doesn’t just make you His child. He puts you in the place of a son. He makes you an heir. He gives you access to His riches, rules and righteousness. In response to that truth I say, “Merry CHRISTmas!”
