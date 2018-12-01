“Turn away mine eyes from beholding vanity” (Psalm 119:37).
In the allegorical location of Vanity Fair, John Bunyan describes an atmosphere where “jugglings, cheats, games, plays, fools, apes, knaves, rogues, and that of all sorts,” were happening all day and all night. As well as, “thefts, murders, adulteries, false-swearers, and that of a blood-red color.”
It is a day such as ours where the good that once was rejoiced in is now that which is hated among us.
When our eyes behold uncorrected vanity it accelerates our appetite for that which God forbids, generating a view of God as one who is perpetually angry. This idea of God then leads a generation to create an altogether different god that they are somewhat familiar with, but, in the love for self one creates a god that is not at all the God of the Bible.
To give worship to anyone short of the Most High God is to give that which is reserved for holiness to an inferior subject.
This is idolatry.
The prophet Micah put this forth with some of the most explicit language in the Bible. Those who should have known better were willing to twist truth in order to be favored by men.
When preachers of the Bible begin to water down truth in hope of winning the applause of their peers they prove themselves to “hate good and love evil, who tear off their skin from them and their flesh from their bones, who eat the flesh of my people, strip off their skin from them, break their bones and chop them up as for the pot and as meat in a kettle.” (Micah 3:2-3)
That is shocking language.
Every preacher of the Bible within the valley has a responsibility to preach the truth of God as given to him from the preserved holy Bible. This is not a day for churches to put gimmicky game playing imposters in front of the people as wolves in sheep’s clothing. Many churches of the Lord Jesus Christ, as described by the Bible alone, are hungry and thirsty for righteousness and they are being fed from a table void of spiritual nourishment. Bless the Lord for the faithful ones.
The truth-preaching preacher will eventually be charged with disturbing the peace, the peace of those wanting to worship their own god, and will eventually be placed on public trial by all idol worshippers for not giving them the god they want.
This is a day for the preacher to not just read a passage from the Bible and then give a 12 minute philosophical discourse littered with emotionally charged stories that supports the hearers opinion, but nourishes not the soul.
Make no mistake, just like in Pilgrim’s Progress, John Bunyan describes Vanity Fair as a place filled with those who hate good and love evil.
Christian, weep over your ugly sins and rejoice in the Lord for His calling you to repentance and covering you with His grace and giving you mercy. Rejoice in the Lord! Always!
Professor of Christ, your religious freedom is no freedom to be irreligious.
Preachers, if Satan does not rest for a moment in appealing with men’s souls to seek another god, we must not rest from our great duty and plead with men’s souls to believe.
