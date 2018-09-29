Oh, the ugly sin of pride. It is easy to spot in others but in our own lives goes undetected.
In a biblical sense, pride pits our self-glory against God’s glory. Pride lies to our soul and makes us think we can do a better job than God. But God will have nothing to do with that.
The Bible has much to say about pride and the serious consequences it imposes on people. James 4:6 says, “But He gives a greater grace. Therefore it says, “GOD IS OPPOSED TO THE PROUD, BUT GIVES GRACE TO THE HUMBLE.”
Why does God respond harshly to pride? Because the simple biblical truth is that God will not share His glory with anyone or anything. He will not allow anyone to steal His glory and claim it for themselves.
It is said that the chief foundation of every sin is pride. Why? Because when you choose sin over God’s truth and righteousness, you are saying that your ways are better than God’s commands.
We want to be self-made. We want to be self-sufficient. We want to be in control. And the world picks up on this. From our youngest years we are taught to take charge of our lives, to make our own breaks, create our own situations. There is this idea that if we study longer, work harder, plan better than the next guy, we will get ahead in life. There is nothing wrong with these pursuits, as long as they are grounded in the glory of God, in other words, that you give Him the glory and praise for what is accomplished in your life.
God expects us to make good use of our time, gifts and talents for His Kingdom. Christian, you are not a self-made person. You are a God-made person. You have been bought with a price, the blood of Jesus Christ on the Cross. You are not your own. You are the Lord’s.
When you repent of your sins and believe in Jesus Christ you become His child, for Jesus has atoned for your sins. Everything that we are is because of the gracious hand of God. Your breath, your health, blessings, and family are all from God. Ignoring that and praising yourself, giving yourself a pat on the back, is a slap to God’s face and blasphemous to His truth. That is the destructive nature of pride. It pits your wisdom against God.
It is safe to say that pride has damned men and women throughout human history. The Scriptures tell us that it was pride that damned Satan and his angels.
Pride is destructive because it breaks that first and greatest command that we ought to have no other gods before God Himself. That even means you.
In His goodness and graciousness, God will not have you strutting around like a peacock. God is to be the first and only in your life. God is the only one to be worshiped, the only one to be praised. And His will is absolutely supreme.
The great Puritan preacher Jonathan Edwards defines pride as, “... a person having too high an opinion of himself. Pride is the first sin that ever entered into the universe, and the last sin that is rooted out. Pride is the worst sin. It is the most secret of all sins. There is no other matter in which the heart is more deceitful and unsearchable. Alas, how much pride the best have in their hearts! Pride is God’s most stubborn enemy! There is no sin so much like the devil as pride. It is a secret and subtle sin, and appears in a great many shapes which are undetected and unsuspected.”
Stephen Charnock in his book The Existence and Attributes of God defines it simply by saying, “Pride is self contending with God for preeminence.”
Do you want more biblical ammunition? How about all these verses from the book of Proverbs: Proverbs 21:4, “Haughty eyes and a proud heart, the lamp of the wicked, is sin.” Proverbs 16:5, “Everyone who is proud in heart is an abomination to the LORD; assuredly, he will not be unpunished.” Proverbs 8:13, “The fear of the LORD is to hate evil; pride and arrogance and the evil way and the perverted mouth, I hate.” Proverbs 16:18, ”Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before stumbling.” Proverbs 29:23, “A man’s pride will bring him low, but a humble spirit will obtain honor.” Proverbs 11:2, “When pride comes, then comes dishonor, but with the humble is wisdom.”
Pride is a serious sin condemned repeatedly throughout the Scriptures. It leads to abomination because it desecrates the name of God and the rightful place that He has in your life. It brings about destruction, for the end of pride is judgment. And it leads to a fall and to shame. Oh, how the mighty will fall.
Beloved, it is time to do a heart check. Knowing that God is opposed to the proud and gives grace to the humble, may we seek to put ourselves under the mighty truth of God’s Word and walk in a way that gives Him glory. May we humble ourselves before God and give Him thanks for sending Jesus to be our Savior and Redeemer. May He receive all the praise that is clearly due Him!
