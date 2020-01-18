I think of the pastor’s duty to preach in terms of a man in the military under the authority of his commanding officer. I hear my military friends refer to fulfilling military duties as “staying in your lane”; meaning, do what you have been instructed to do.
I affectionately refer to my church as my preaching post. Not like a fence post or a sign post. Rather a duty post, a location of assigned duty. When a soldier is given orders, it means he should stay at his assigned post to perform his assigned duty. He is not given permission by his commanding officer to be creative about how he should perform that duty. It is expected that he will do what he is instructed until relieved of duty.
Central to the preachers’ duty is placing the word of God in front of the people. My assignment is not left to my imagination.
The pastor will be held responsible for how he lives and what he says about God to his church and the community. It is his duty to speak truth. The apostle Paul instructed Timothy to be a “pillar and buttress of truth” in the community. This is the same duty given to the modern preacher. His duty is to do what he is told by his commanding officer. His responsibility is not to rely on church growth conferences to learn from creative men how to get more people to attend a meeting, he is told to get alone with God and hear from Him. This can get complicated if the preacher thinks that means listening to God without the Lamp of Scripture, the Holy Bible.
You have free articles remaining.
A simple children’s catechism question puts it this way: “Where do you learn how to glorify God?” The simple answer: “We learn to glorify God from what His creation reveals, but His word, the Bible, is the only reliable way to learn to glorify God.” Meaning, I can think about God by observing what He has created, but I can’t trust myself or others to interpret who God is or what He demands from me with anything short of what He has already told me about Himself in the Bible.
My preaching post in Twin Falls is held in an agreed upon duty by God and a local group of people who hold to the sufficiency of Scripture. Our agreement with each other is that God has ordained our duty in the city to display the glory of God and to enjoy Him forever. This is a shared duty with all God fearing pastors of God fearing people in God fearing churches. It will be my joy to enter the pulpit on this coming Lord’s Day at the post assigned to me and do what I’ve been commanded to do, preach.
The local church is charged with the duty of proclaiming truth. May you find this true at your gathering this coming Lord’s Day, too. For the glory of God alone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.