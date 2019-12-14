For over a decade now, our culture has been at odds with the phrase “Merry Christmas.”
It’s not really an issue with the word “Merry.” Who doesn’t like to be in a festive mood or atmosphere that is classically characterized as cheerful or jovial? One doesn’t have to be a faithful follower of Christ to want to rejoice. There is, however, a distinct difference between a disciple of Christ and the one following his/her own heart.
The follower of Christ is instructed in the sacred text to rejoice, and that means to rejoice always. He’s directed to not let the circumstances determine his joyful disposition. Like when the Apostle Paul was in a Roman jail cell and he wrote to his beloved fellow followers of Christ in Philippi. He found that the location he was in should not be what determines when he should rejoice in the Lord. It is settled in his mind that it should be always.
The pursuit or desire of being “merry” is common among most. The differences will be in the object that causes the cheerful condition.
The one who is not interested in the things above will seek to satisfy his cravings with temporal solutions that will have to be refilled from a well that is not everlasting. The one with his mind set on the things of God will drink from a “living water” that never disappoints and does not run dry. It may be filled with difficult news, it may go down roads filled with potential sadness, it may include suffering beyond imagination, but one thing is sure, he will have joy in the Lord.
This person knows unless God shows him his wretched condition and also saves him from the required payment of that sinful behavior, he would be deserving of the wrath of God. He is able to endure temporal complexity with joy in the Lord because his hope comes from an everlasting source.
All people want at least some level of living in a “merry” condition. But only the true follower of Christ can be established in an ongoing state of rejoicing. So the phrase “Merry Christmas” is literally declaring to all that Christ is the only source in which all men might have peace with God, thus giving us the ability to be joyful even in difficult days.
This brings me to the main point about why I think this phrase has sparked so much controversy over the past few decades.
To declare to anyone that Christ is the only way to be at peace with God flies against the prideful heart of man. Man wants to be his own savior, the master of his own domain independent of God, or at least the One True Living God.
You’ll hear it in the cotton candy preaching in some churches over the next few weeks. They will mention Jesus when it seems convenient, there will be songs sung about a baby in a manger, children will perform characters of shepherds and angels, but little mention of the holy standard required by God. Don’t get me wrong; in this temporal world there is a joy to be experienced in hearing the sounds of Christmas, but there is nothing magical about the season that takes all your sorrows and buries them in some grave to never haunt you again. As a matter of fact, we are told by many that Christmas is among one of the most difficult times for many people. Depression is high, loneliness is present, regret has many demands. But in all circumstances, one can rejoice in the Lord.
So let me wish you a “merry Christmas.” Satisfy your joy in Christ. One way the Bible states this is to repent and believe the gospel. That is essentially what “merry Christmas” means. Abandon all other pursuits to bring you joy. Rest in this: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” (John 3:16 NASB)
Merry Christmas!
