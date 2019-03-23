In the Christian faith, Easter, or Resurrection Sunday as I like to refer to it, is just weeks away.
There are several things that set Biblical Christianity apart from all other religions. A few are that there is only one God, an eternal Almighty, Triune, Creator, Sustainer, Holy, God. He is altogether different than man. The rebellion of man against God placed all of humanity separated from the glory of God and found in a place of needing to be justified back to God. This sin is of great severity was the kind that mere man would never be the justifier or be justified with God unless God, in His love, became the justifier and did the justifying.
In God’s great love, he did what man could not do for himself. He paid the price, a righteous life for the unrighteous. He gave His one and only begotten son, Jesus the Christ. This Jesus, as described by the Bible alone, died for sinner He would redeem.
Then, the most miraculous event in all of human history happened.
The dead redeemer rose from the dead. In doing so, gave proof of His sufficient payment for the sins of men and bearing evidence that the uncreated God rules over all of His creation, even over death.
According to the Bible, the only reliable authority to know God, we learn that “flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God; nor does the perishable inherit the imperishable.” (1 Cor. 15:50) This shows the problem all of humanity has, we have absolutely no possible way to be made right with God unless God acts for us on our behalf. As the Bible says, “For this perishable must put on the imperishable, and this mortal must put on immortality.” (1 Cor. 15:53)
This is how “death is swallowed up in victory.” (1 Cor. 15:54)
Thanks be to God who does this. This blessed sufficient work is done in none other than through the victory of the Lord Jesus Christ.
As the next several weeks unfold and preparations are made for family traditions, as churches do some spring cleaning, and the world thinks about their relationship with God may you put forth a intentional effort to focus on the only hope you have to overcome the sting of death.
May Christ the risen Lord be glorified as you worship Him. Be pleased to gather with a faithful people who trust the sufficient word of God to direct their steps this coming Lord’s Day.
“Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your toil is not in vain in the Lord.” (1 Cor. 15:58)
