Our church is studying the book of Colossians right now, and as the pastor, I get to have the living word of God poured into my soul each week to prepare me to deliver His truth that Sunday. And, boy, has it been a blessing. I marvel at the clarity and precision of the text. It is no less than God speaking through men to present to us His spiritual truth. One such truth is the reality of Jesus Christ being supreme and preeminent. Colossians 1:17 tells us that Jesus is “…before all things, and in Him all things hold together.” Now what this says is that He has existed since before the creation of all things. He is pre-existent. He is the eternal God, the eternal Creator who is before all things. Isaiah 9:6 calls Him the eternal Father. Micah 5:2 says His goings forth are from long ago from the days of eternity. In other words, Jesus stepped out of eternity into the time He created when He came in His incarnation. John 1:1 says, “In the beginning was the Word,” which means that before time began Christ was already in existence. In John 17:5 Jesus says, ”Father, glorify Me together with Yourself with the glory which I had with You before the world was.” So what Paul is driving home in Colossians 1:17 is that Jesus is not a created being. He is the Creator, because He existed before all things. I love what pastor and expositor Steve Lawson says about this verse: “He can’t be created if you [sic] exist before all things or you [sic] would just be one more of the things that have been created.” In other words, He can’t create Himself or else He would be created. Jesus is before all things.
Then Paul says at the end of verse 17, “and in Him all things hold together.” This is where my mind is blown. Do you know what’s keeping the universe from exploding? Do you know what’s keeping the earth in its rotation? Do you know what’s keeping the earth on its axis? Do you know what’s maintaining the laws of gravity, the first and second laws of thermodynamics, and the laws of inertia? Do you know what’s keeping all these physical laws going? It’s the Creator God who is sustaining all these things, the Lord Jesus Christ. He has the whole world literally in His hands. That’s a mind-boggling statement. He does this all while making sure everything functions and while sustaining and maintaining your life. Now do you think He’s qualified to keep up with your life? Do you think He might know what’s best? Do you think He knows your tomorrows? Do you think He can make the right calls? He’s got the whole universe in His hands. He is upholding, sustaining, and maintaining everything. The nations are but a drop in the bucket. What must we be?
What are the implications of all that? There are many. Let me ask you a question: Why do you fear? Why the worry and anxiety? Jesus is the Creator of all, and no one runs rogue outside His omniscience. The simplicity of this is that I can go to Him not only for my salvation but also for the issues in my life. With us there are things that are impossible; with Him nothing is impossible. He is the sustainer of all. But more than this, He is the heir of all things, the Lord of all lords, and the head of the Church. He is the way to God, the life of the believer, the hope of Israel, and the high priest of every true worshiper. Jesus holds the keys of death and hell and stands as an advocate and the surety for everyone who believes on Him in truth. Salvation comes by repenting of your sins and believing in the Lord Jesus Christ, the living and victorious Lord who, as God and man, fought our fight and won it with His death on the Cross and by His resurrection. He accepted our debt as His own and paid it. He took our sins and died for them and then rose again to set us free. This is the true Christ; nothing less will do.
Speaking of salvation, you need to run to Him as Lord and Savior of your life. Commit; come and give yourself to Christ. He is Lord, and He surely is the only One who can save you from your sins. There is salvation in no other name. There is no other name under heaven given among men whereby we must be saved (see Acts 4:12).
There is nothing in your head that can match what you just read about the supremacy of Jesus. There is no thought in your mind that can rise above what I just told you. There is nothing that you have that can displace what has just been presented to you. Jesus is the Alpha, the Omega. He is the sum and the substance. He is the beginning and the end. This truth about Jesus is the height and depth and breadth and length of truth and reality, and there is not one drop of saving grace outside of the Lord Jesus Christ. I call you to confess your sin today. I call you to humble yourself beneath His mighty hand. I implore you to call upon the name of the Lord if you have never done so, and at this very moment, this very second, throw yourselves into His loving arms, and He will receive you. He came to seek and to save that which is lost (Luke 19:10). He came not to be served but to serve and to give his life a ransom for many (Matthew 20:28). Come give yourself to Christ and be one of those many whom the Savior will receive with arms of forgiveness and grace.
How could you live for anything else? How could you live for anyone else? How could you live contrary to the very purpose and reason for which you were made? It is illogical and irrational to live for anyone else other than Jesus Christ. It is moral insanity, it’s intellectual suicide for you to live for anyone else or anything else than the preeminent Christ, who should have first place in every area of your life. “What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world yet lose his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his own soul?” (Mark 8:36). Paul says, “For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21). Live for Christ. Believe upon Christ. Give your life to Christ. Adore him. Serve him. Worship him. Obey him. May your whole life be like an arrow that is pointed at the target of Christ. And may you hit that target. May God by His grace direct your life to him. For He is before all things, and in Him all things are upheld.
(Source: “Who Is Jesus Christ?” by Dr. Steven J. Lawson)
