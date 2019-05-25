As I open the daily news feeds to get a pulse of what is happening in America, I can’t help but see a constant shift of a moral decay that is sweeping our country. I know — Captain Obvious.
Yes, there are glimpses of righteousness, and to that I rejoice. But the overwhelming stories of most days are fixed on attacking foundational truths that have been established in eternity past by the eternal and most Holy God to which our Founding Fathers of this great nation did well to build upon.
For those who are pushing a liberal agenda, they see God as the enemy. And if you are a disciple of the only true and living God, you too are a target of their venom. They knee-jerk quick responses and think that whatever a Christian believes must be considered hate speech and thus try to silent the ones they don’t want to hear. It is like they are in their own fairy tale. They live as their own authority and think that there are no consequences. They do whatever is right in their own eyes and, in turn, demand that you swallow their evil ways. They are not tolerant even though they think they live in a sea of tolerance. They are nothing short then fools who find themselves in the cross hairs of the omnipotent God.
Oh they may laugh and even mock and think they are free to do whatever they want. But there is a day where that laughing and mocking will turn to fear and trepidation. They will be shaking in their boots and their sinfulness will melt and be judged by our Almighty God. At that moment there will be nowhere to turn. For the Bible says in Philippians 2:10-11, “so that at the name of Jesus every knee will bow, of those who are in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and that every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”
They will stand condemned and rightly be judged. Their only hope of course is salvation in Jesus Christ. They need to repent of their ways and turn to Jesus for their salvation. No other way, no other means, only Jesus.
A scripture comes to mind often when dealing with these news stories and it gives me great encouragement and hope. It comes from Galatians 6 verse 7 where it says, “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, this he will also reap.”
The principle is clear. God is NOT mocked and whatever a man sows, that is what he will reap. This simply means that God will not be fooled or outwitted. Literally in the Greek it says you can’t turn up your nose at God. You can’t take God’s undefiled and unaltered truth and think it will change. And when it comes to sowing, what you do has consequences. You can’t live in sin and think that you won’t have any consequences. Don’t be deceived. They may live without even a thought about God and His truth, but their ignorance will not go unchecked.
God doesn’t change His truth and certainly doesn’t ever change His salvation. If you sow to the flesh you will reap the consequences of the flesh. You can’t sow in the flesh and think you will reap in the Spirit. It has never happened that way. You will reap what you sow. Your sins have consequences.
But also understand that do what is right and walking in the Spirit also reaps Godly consequences. And this is important beloved, because it is a lie to think you can find ultimate happiness by living in the flesh without living for Christ. The devil wants you to believe that, but that is not logical nor spiritual. So the reality is that one group will revile and one side will praise and both will receive their due consequences. But when it all comes down to it; God will not be mocked! He will reign. He will stand. And every person will come under His submission and His truth. His truth will always win.
So, Christian, don’t be afraid of what you read and what others say and do. Their rebellious hearts will ultimately come under His power. Fix your eyes to the Scriptures and the Author of our faith. To God be the glory!
