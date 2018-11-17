The season of giving thanks, for the follower of Christ as described by the Bible alone is, always the season. Thanksgiving is the unique national holiday that reminds all of us that there is a Christian fiber still present in our nation. The origin of this holiday is truly a holy day.
I write about Thanksgiving perhaps more than any other holiday because of its biblical roots.
Does it matter who one gives thanks to?
Two things are of most interest to me.
First, regardless of what anyone says, truth is what matters most. Thanksgiving is a centerpiece of our nation, even from before it was a nation. It became more formal as the years unfolded. Even with a nation that is more fixed on stimulating the economy than giving thanks to God, Thanksgiving is rooted exclusively in Christianity. That does not mean non-Christians are not allowed to give thanks, don’t know how to be thankful, or should not be allowed to have the days off of work. It just means we should be willing to have honest discussions about the origin and nature of this blessed holiday.
Second, does it matter to whom the nation gives thanks? I have more to say here. Yes, it matters. Most of the presidential Thanksgiving proclamations make mention of an Almighty, Most High God. This is important. This distinguishes something of significance. We don’t give thanks to non-gods. It is actually arrogant to not give thanks to the Most High God and give that thanks to a false god.
For me, that means I give careful attention to community events that want to gather all religions to participate in a religious celebration of all other gods. The Bible does not give room for any other god but God. This God reveals Himself to us through the Bible, not the Book of Mormon, the Koran, or any other philosophical ideas, it is through the Bible only.
It is not to claim that Christians only can have the market on Thanksgiving. But it is to say that any celebration that does not give thanks to God, as defined by the Bible only, is not a Christian sacred day. To give thanks to other gods of other books is not what our national fathers had in mind.
When religious events happen, they may be spiritual, but don’t be confused or fooled, they are not Christian if they do not exclusively give thanks to the Almighty God of the Holy Bible. Those who attend them will likely enjoy each other and be pleased to participate, but it is not a Christian holiday celebration unless the Most High God is exclusively addressed as the object of our thanks.
Reader, don’t be afraid of honest, careful, kind dialog. But be sure to not give thanks to lesser gods, who are not gods at all, rather give thanks only to the Triune God of the Bible.
This is no day to cause confusion about God in desire to be liked by men, this is a day to humble ourselves and give crisp clarity of the Holy God of the Bible.
Give thanks to the Lord, for He only is good.
Happy Thanksgiving.
