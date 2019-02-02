We live in interesting times. There is so much conflict in the government and on the streets, where evil is touted as good and good is called evil. Where the church is labeled a place of hate speech and is called to be silent or else face the wrath of the world. It seems to Christians that we are being pressed from every corner of the world by its evil ideology. Have you noticed that the only place from which the world demands tolerance is the church? Interesting times.
As we process all of this, it can seem that evil has won. Oh, beloved, don’t lose heart; it might seem that evil is winning and, yes, it will have its day, but you must have hope, because, in the end, God wins! We must understand that there is a redemptive story that has been unfolding since the beginning of creation and is spreading across all time. It all leads to God conquering evil, which will usher in the great eternal Kingdom of Christ. Each part of history is pointing to the end of time, when Jesus will take His throne and only His kingdom will exist. Until then, you will have the rise and fall of human kings and kingdoms. But this never strips away the power and omniscience of God, who is bringing human history to pass, surprisingly, by using both His enemies and His redeemed people to serve His purposes. In the kindness of God, He has given us His revelation, the Bible and only the Bible, to tell us what will happen, how it will all end.
So, yes, evil may have its day, but in God’s awesomeness, evil has an end. God has His say in what will happen and when it will happen. No person or thing is greater than God. God is not bound by human wisdom and human events. Man can’t control God. For that matter, man can’t even stop evil, but evil in God’s eyes doesn’t have the final word. God’s purpose in creating man will result in a redemptive value that will give all the glory, honor and praise to Him. God not only knows the amount of evil that will happen, but He knows when it will end.
This is significant, because it allows us to live life in the present, which has a time limit, knowing that our God, who is outside the constraints of time, knows everything that is going to happen and is in the process of orchestrating things to save sinful man and bring this world into submission to His greatness. That is why can trust Him. We have hope, even though we might be discouraged. Knowing that He has revealed to us the end, has given us prophecy in the middle, and has done things in the past, gives us faith that what He says He will do will come to pass.
That, beloved, puts everything into perspective. If I am living in a period of human history where things just stink, where the world is pressing in on me and my faith, and it seems that evil is winning, I don’t lose hope, because in God’s timing, all that will change, and in the end God wins. Our hope is in the One who will conquer not only our sin, but the sin of the world. He will judge it in His righteousness, and He will bless and secure those who are His. 1 Corinthians 15:25–26 says, “For He must reign until He has put all His enemies under His feet. The last enemy that will be abolished is death.” Philippians 2:9–11 tells us, “For this reason also, God highly exalted Him, and bestowed on Him the name which is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee will bow, of those who are in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and that every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” Revelation 21:6–8 says, “Then He said to me, ‘It is done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give to the one who thirsts from the spring of the water of life without cost. He who overcomes will inherit these things, and I will be his God and he will be My son. But for the cowardly and unbelieving and abominable and murderers and immoral persons and sorcerers and idolaters and all liars, their part will be in the lake that burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.’”
These truths bring us great joy. The promise is that Christ will return and set things right. He wins even over death—our darkest, most relentless foe! Since believers are with God in Christ, we WILL win too. Think of it! All earthly woes, financial pressures, emotional trauma, physical disabilities, domestic conflicts, international wars, satanic oppression—all that will end. The Lord will bear in His arms the spoils of victory: harmony, joy, praise and delight. We’ll have new natures, minds and bodies. We’ll have the joy of living forever in adoration of our God, and evil will be abolished once and for all. Sure, evil will have its day, but God wins out in the end.
