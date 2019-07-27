We are told in the Bible to “prove yourselves doers of the word, and not merely hearers who delude themselves.” — James 1:22
Talk about a tall order.
However, to the follower of the Lord Jesus Christ as described by the Bible only, it is a great joy to be a doer.
There is a growing trend in the western church to be constantly wanting to hear fancy speakers with showy illustrations that make us laugh and cry on cue.
This western culture has made a mark on some in the Lord’s church as they wish to only submit themselves to preachers who speak the flowery, ear-pleasing speeches.
At the end of the day, the faithful follower of the Lord Jesus Christ will be satisfied to let the sermon go beyond their ears and attach the compelling truth to their feet to become a doer of the word.
The writer of Hebrews instructs the church to lay aside every encumbrance and the sin that so easily entangles us, or distracts us, and to run with endurance the race that is set before us. (Hebrews 12:1)
He further tells the hearer to fix his eyes upon Jesus, the author and perfecter of faith.
This Jesus endured the cross and despised the shame, sitting down at the right hand of the throne of God.
The words the writer used were intended to land on the ears of men and women who would put action to their hearing, becoming an effectual doer.
This same Biblical text gives other helpful things the hearer needs to know in order to be an effectual doer.
It will require endurance.
An effectual doer will have to be one who has the capacity to not give up.
The finisher of a race is only classified as such if he finishes, and the Bible is clear that he should strive to finish well.
Think about that word “endure.”
It is a wasted word if the runner will not be tempted to quit or look for a potential shortcut.
To endure means that the runner will run, he will have to fight against himself, he will need to be properly nourished, and not drift into someone else’s lane,
He can’t be sluggish and hope for someone else to run the race for him, he will have to press on, not lose heart, or become discouraged.
This kind of doing is not for the weak hearted.
This is more for the warrior who has been trained to do his duty.
Not just listen to well compelling speeches that are designed to prepare the person to hear more and do less.
It is time for the church, the blood-bought church, to prepare like the saints of old and pick up the battle banner.
The battle banner that has been planted in the winter barracks where the army has grown unfit for the day.
An army that is pleased to tell stories of days gone by when other people did other things.
Reader, pick up your Bible today and prepare to gather with the saints on the Lord’s day in church houses throughout the valley to hear your orders.
Then leave that blessed gathering with your gospel shoes laced up and fixed on your feet to be found a faithful, effectual doer of the word.
