The 10 Commandments, Exodus 20, have been the bedrock of American civilization from its early settling to the founding laws and regulations of our beloved republic. The sixth commandment is without a doubt one of the most overlooked commandments in our current day.
Hear me out on this.
If someone kills another person, the law has strict instructions for law enforcement, prosecution and even incarceration for the murderer. A basic right of all citizens is the right to life. Anyone who causes that life to stop before it naturally ends is susceptible to a murder charge and required by the law to be treated accordingly.
Because a civilized society adheres to this law, no one should consider it strange when the law comes down hard on someone who commits murder. Now the law of the land knows that there are different degrees of murder. It takes into account accidental causes and weighs in heavily on a premeditated murderer. To be fair, the law treats the intent with noted differences. This is a good thing.
The matter of abortion is back on the mind of Americans. And as one would expect it is an emotionally charged conversation to have.
Is abortion of a human fetus murder?
For me this is an easy answer, however, I realize that a 47-year-old opinion from the United States Supreme Court has muddied the waters for many.
This year alone, state legislatures across the nation have been signing bills and ignoring bills related to the issue. Some have put tight restrictions on when an abortion can be performed, others have opened Pandora’s Box and made way for an abortion at any stage upon the human fetus. And like our own state, the opportunity to abolish abortion in Idaho was completely ignored.
I realize the general readership of this column may have a spectrum of thoughts on this matter. As for me, a preacher of the Bible, I see no other way to look at this but as murder. Now, I respect that a woman may have experienced many circumstances that brought her to a difficult situation in her life. However, if life is life, then there is no situation that can be a trusted reason for or against life. The follower of the Lord Jesus, as described by the Bible, must submit all opinions within this Word. The heart cannot be trusted to govern fairly for all parties in a time like this.
A law is needed to govern the people who respect that all persons have the right to life.
As you know, the state of Idaho Idaho identifies the human fetus in the womb as a person. It is identified in domestic language and in criminal code.
Just this past week, the governor of the state of Illinois decared, “Abortion is a fundamental right of all women in Illinois.” This declaration, like that of New York earlier this year, was celebrated with fanfare. A complete disrespect of a right of all Americans, but more than that, this is breaking the sixth commandment, “Do not murder.”
Think closely with me on this. Even though the state of Idaho has not verbally proclaimed, like the Illinois governor, that abortion is a right of every woman in the state; our state actually treats the murdering of the human fetus in the womb in that way.
The state of Idaho literally ignores historic and intentional code that identifies the human fetus in the womb as a “person”. It gives special exception to women who wants an abortion (the intentional stopping of life) to murder a person without fear of repercussion from the law. The same law that would otherwise charge someone who murders a pregnant woman and her baby with a double homicide.
There is no fear of God in the land. May God be merciful to us and show His kindness that leads to repentance.
All for the glory of God and his creation, for it was God who created humanity and instructed them to be fruitful and multiply and commanded them not to murder.
Pastor Paul Thompson is the preaching pastor at Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. Weekly gatherings at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at 204 Eastland Drive North. www.esbcTwinFalls.com. Paul can be contacted via email at paul@esbctwinfalls.com
