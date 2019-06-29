The more secular our culture becomes, the more confused people become about the commandments from God, revealed in the Bible. The Ten Commandments show how a successful community should conduct themselves before their creator and fellow man.
Did you know that Idaho code actually criminalizes the actions of adultery?
Yes, look it up sometime. Idaho Code, Title 18, Section 66: Sex Crimes. One could say that Idaho Code is in agreement with the Bible. That would likely offend many people, but it is a true statement.
The language of Idaho code is strict. It treats the actions of adulterer as a felony. That’s very serious. This shows that even secular law recognizes a flourishing community needs laws to define and govern the activity of marriage for the betterment of the community. One cannot expect to have decency and civil order if the institution of marriage between a man and a woman is not revered.
If the institution of marriage is thought light of, then what part of civilization could ever be considered with respect.
If a married man thinks he is being a man of valor by abandoning his covenant with his wife to entice the affections of another man’s wife he is among the most deceived and dangerous neighbors in the community. If a woman has no respect for her husband and dresses to appeal to the eye of another man, she is as wicked of a neighbor as one could ever have.
Because Idaho code has this law in place it should be viewed by every citizen as important and worth attention. And more so, those in the community who bear the name of Christ as an ambassador of His reconciliation.
Adultery is among the more serious crimes committed in our community with little to no legal ramifications. The bible is clear that adultery is committed by the individuals who even lust after, imagine in their minds, hope for, or make plans to go behind the one they promised they would remain faithful to. Adultery is a heinous action in a civilized society. Adultery is laughed at and made light of in a reckless society and in churches where there is a low view of God.
When adultery is treated lightly in any community it will not be long that home, neighborhood, church, economy, state, and nation are at total risk of collapse. If an employee is willing to break the most ancient and sacred covenant known to man; he will be willing, without thought, to ruin his employer for personal gain or break any and every law of the land. Adultery is a complete disrespect of God and neighbor.
Sure, adultery can be forgiven. God is merciful and gracious. However, one should not commit adultery thinking it will all be good because God will be bound to forgive them. Forget not, God knows more than just the actions. He knows the thoughts, the intent, the heart of all. Repentance is not some magical word that forces God to behave a certain way. Repentance is a response to the holiness of God when God is kind to show the sinner his need for a Redeemer.
Reader, are you in the immoral relationship of adultery today? Repent while it is still called today. Are you planning to step out of that God glorifying covenant? Repent of your intentions and be pleased to obey God. Every corner of society is better when husbands and wives honor God and their neighbors by loving their spouse and keeping the marriage bed pure.
