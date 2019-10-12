When it comes to living, no matter if you are saved or not, you are developing habits. It is the natural process of life. We are creatures of habit. Case in point: Very often when I go into a restaurant, I order what I had the last time I was there. Why? Habit. I remember what I ate last time, and if it was a good memory, I order it again. I don’t even need to look at the menu. I order that same food.
Habits can be either good or bad, and they invade every area of our lives. The spiritual life is no exception. We have either trained our minds and hearts to think biblically or not. Our hearts dictate what we will do. And habits will rule the day. So, it is imperative we engage in godly habits that become our norm, that we feed our hearts with spiritual truth from God’s Word in order for us to think and respond biblically to life. The only way you can do that is to read your Bible, to constantly have God speak to you through His truth. There’s not an option here; if you desire a right relationship with your Lord and Savior, you must read His Holy Spirit-given Word. Start with the Psalms or Proverbs or get yourself a great reading plan. Download an electronic version of the Bible on your smartphone and read when you get time. No doubt our days are filled with such opportunities.
Another great way to infuse God’s Word into your heart is through memorizing Scripture. Select a verse or two and commit it to memory.
You will be amazed at how the Spirit brings those verses to mind in your moments of need. You will rejoice in how much those inspired words help you make decisions.
Don’t forget the habit of prayer. Talk to God as you allow Him to talk to you through His Word. Constantly pray and you will find that your heart will be conditioned to go to Him in the big and the small issues of life. One of my many favorite verses in the Scriptures is 1 Peter 5:7, which says, “. . . casting all your anxiety on Him, because He cares for you.” Constantly throw your fears onto God and trust Him. He is not a God who is aloof. He will respond to your individual issues and help you see His way through them.
Remember, this is not about performing duties. You will not gain merit with God by checking a box. We do these things because we love God and want Him to rule over our souls. We trust Him. We delight in Him. Romans 5:1–2 says, “Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom also we have obtained our introduction by faith into this grace in which we stand; and we exult in hope of the glory of God.” Beloved, we stand in His grace. We are saved by His grace. And, in turn, we develop godly habits through His grace. Remember, cultivating good spiritual disciplines is a tool to help you delight all the more in your great God. We do these things out of love for God. We show Him love when we obey and follow His truth.
Finally, remember that learning these godly habits take time. Don’t get frustrated; just keep doing. Honor God with your life by habitually going to His Word, memorizing Scripture, praying and delighting in Him. All of this is a means to get our hearts aligned with Him and to give Him glory. So, press on, beloved, and delight in our great God.
