As we find ourselves on the verge of Mother’s Day, I thought it would be not only right but appropriate to give time and space to honor mothers.
Let me begin by giving a genuine thank you, as you mothers have no doubt been a blessing in your families’ lives. Thank you to all the mothers who have labored hard for your families. To say you have a difficult job is an understatement. Anyone who doesn’t recognize that has his head in the sand.
It is not because they are perfect or do everything right, but it is their God-given role in a family that makes celebrating mothers a biblical mandate and an utter delight.
Proverbs 31:10–12 suggests this when the writer says, “An excellent wife, who can find? For her worth is far above jewels. The heart of her husband trusts in her, and he will have no lack of gain. She does him good and not evil all the days of her life.”
You are definitely more precious and worth far more than any jewel on the face of this earth. The impact of a godly mother is truly evident in the lives that surround her. The loving, caring, nurturing, and praying attitude of a godly mother allows one to soar to new heights.
Thank you for all that you do in being a support to your husband, a pillar for your children, and the “heart” of your home.
Sharon Jaynes has rightly said, “Successful mothers are not the ones that have never struggled. They are the ones that never give up, despite the struggles.” Yes, life is tough at times, but life is also a blessing.
Thank you, mothers who press on and do so to honor your Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Give God the glory as you continue to strive to be used by Him in your families’ lives.
I also understand, as a pastor, that Mother’s Day can bring mixed emotions. For some, it can be a dark and disappointing day. It can be a day of grief for children whose mothers have passed away. They are not here for you to celebrate them. But don’t lose heart, beloved; even though you lack their presence they have more than made up for it by their existence.
Just think of who your mother was and what she did. Rejoice and give thanks to God for her impact in your life. I am pretty sure she is still speaking into your heart by the lessons she taught you. Though it is hurtful to remember your loss, rejoice in the kindness of God to give you that special mother.
For some, Mother’s Day is a day of heartache because of the loss of a child. I can’t think of a more devastating pain. Mothers, your hope is in the Lord. Know that your child isn’t forgotten. Know that, if he was a believer or died as a young child, he is in the Lord’s presence. Nowhere in the Scriptures are little children ever condemned. Though you hurt on this day, may you too find comfort in the grace of our Lord. May you experience His care for your soul.
For other women, Mother’s Day is a painful reminder of a desire to be celebrated and to have the joy of raising children that has been thwarted by infertility. Others have had miscarriages and grieve their unborn children. Know that our great God hears your cries, and He desires to hold you and lift you up in your day of trouble.
For you mothers who have had an abortion and now regret that decision and grieve for your child, know that God’s grace is bigger than your sin. For that matter, there is no sin that God’s grace can’t forgive. Know that your child is in His presence. Be comforted knowing that even in our sinful state, He is just and righteous to forgive us and cleanse us from all unrighteousness (1 John 1:9).
Finally, for some, Mother’s Day always seems to remind them of how they “failed” in raising a godly child. Listen, each day is a new day. Seek the Lord and walk in His ways. There is not a perfect soul living on this earth, but God has given you the only One who can save you, Jesus Christ. Seek Him and strive to honor Him in how you live.
Know that my desire isn’t to be a “Debbie Downer.” This is the reality of the various emotions that women experience on Mother’s Day. Men, be sensitive to that. Honor your wife and care for her soul. May she hear words of encouragement and your joy in her being your wife. May you point her to Christ and give thanks to Him for her. Love her and cherish her.
Children, this is your time to shine. Don’t make Mom do anything on this day. Cherish her like the queen that she is. Appreciate her. Make her dinner. Take her out. Do the laundry and clean the house (ladies, you can thank me later). In spite of all the emotions, the good and the painful, we as church, as a community, celebrate and honor you! THANK YOU, MOTHERS. And thank you, God, for creating and establishing mothers to impact our lives. To God be the glory as we honor you, Mom!
