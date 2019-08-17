It might not be on your radar, but if you are married it should be. Biblical oneness is foundational to the heart of your marriage.
I just recently enjoyed celebrating 28 years of marriage with my beautiful bride. She blesses me immensely. She asked me a question that I have been pondering ever since she asked it. She asked, “In 28 years of marriage, honey, what would you say is the one thing that has developed and has greater meaning than when we first were married?” It didn’t take me long to respond. The answer was biblical oneness. You are probably saying, what? Yes, biblical oneness. I knew when we got married that the two would become one, but the depth of that oneness has blown me away.
It shouldn’t surprise us that when God instituted marriage (His design, His institution), He clearly said in Genesis 2:24, “…and they shall become one flesh.” Sure, your wife receives your last name. Thus, we are one and now we are done. Right? Wrong.
Being one does not mean that we have to think exactly alike. We all know that women are from a different planet (that is a joke) and men are rock heads (this is true). Biblical oneness isn’t saying we always agree on everything, like styles, music, food, or even politics. God clearly made us different in many ways. It is a joy that those differences displayed in a marriage give it depth and purpose. In marriage, a man and woman complete each other. They are designed to be together.
Now, by looking at the original meaning of the words that God has used, one will clearly understand what He means by oneness. In the Old Testament, oneness signifies being unified, committed, and supportive of one another. Put into practice, it means to come together when action is required. The New Testament carries the same idea. Here it means to be one flesh, unified, much like the union of the various parts of the “body of Christ”, with Christ as the Head of the Church.
You and your spouse are one. God’s intention in this oneness is that you and your husband or wife are serving each other for His glory and for His Kingdom. You are going the same direction. You should be unified, sharing and growing in every way. This includes intimacy, but it goes much deeper than that. It means being unified in successes, failures, ideas, joys and dreams. It means being united under the Scriptures and delighting together in God and His truth.
The only hindrance to such oneness is sin. Selfishness is the key actor. But by enjoying each other and marriage as God has intended it to be, one will be blessed in so many ways. Here are just some of the blessings of oneness: When one is down the other is there to pick them up. Ecclesiastes 4:9–10 says, “Two are better than one because they have a good return for their labor. For if either of them falls, the one will lift up his companion. But woe to the one who falls when there is not another to lift him up.”
When one’s burdens need to be carried, the other is there to help. Together you comfort and encourage each other. Another blessing is peace. That is right. When the two are on the same page, life is given purpose and direction, which then leads to peace. There will be peace of mind and stability in the marriage. Husband and wife are satisfied with each other, and their longings are for each other. Have you ever noticed that couples who have been married for a long time start to look like each other, dress like each other, etc.? That is because of oneness.
So as you live out your day, may you see the blessing of oneness in your lives. Rejoice that God has given you an earthly gift of a spouse to grow together with for as long as He sustains life. My prayer is that you would now put down your paper or click off the computer screen and go spend time with your wife or husband and talk, acknowledging the Biblical oneness with which you have been blessed.
