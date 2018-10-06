In Titus 3:5 we learn a few critical things about God and humanity: “... according to His mercy He saved us....”
First, one has to realize that all of humanity is in danger.
There is no reason for Scripture to use language of salvation unless there is a condition which one must be saved from. The Bible makes this clear when it speaks of the righteousness of God and the sinfulness of man. It reveals that there is a great chasm, fixed, between righteousness and sinfulness (God being righteousness and man being sinful).
This language exposes the greatest need for humanity. Greater than hunger, greater than depression, greater than loneliness, greater than any natural disaster, greater than a crash of the economy.
The matters we face in this temporal day can be addressed by efforts of fellow man, and we should do all that we can to help one another out in days of great need.
But what do we do about a greater need that can’t be overcome by the efforts of mere men?
When men in the Bible had an encounter with God, not just any god, but holy God, men were undone, they were like dead men before God because they realized they were unclean, unholy. This requires a salvation of an altogether different kind, from an altogether different God.
When temporal man is weighed in the balance against an eternally righteous God we see we are completely incapable of comparing ourselves to this holy God.
This is why the language of Titus 3:5 is so important and helpful.
It shows us that God, holy, pure and righteous requires something to be done for the fallen, broken, wretched sinner. Our need is indeed great, one that will require something to be done for us in order for there to be any hope to escape our sin. Will we turn to another like us or will we be pleased that God would act favorably toward us?
That kindness of God is that he acts according to His mercy. For God to act according to His mercy is not to simply turn the other way and pretend that humanity is not sinful. No, His mercy requires an act to be accomplished to cover sinful man to make him righteous. Not to simply call humanity righteous but to make what was previously unrighteous, righteous. This is the merciful work of God to give His only begotten son, Jesus, the Christ, to do for sinners what they can not do for themselves: save themselves or each other.
His mercy is required because His righteousness cannot allow any sinfulness to be in His presence without completely consuming it with holy fire. It is the mercy of God to save any unrighteous man.
This is why it is critical that you understand that not just any god will do in a time like this. It will require the Most High God, the One True Living God, the altogether unlike us God. The church you attend this weekend is a serious decision. The God you worship, the Jesus you follow, the truth you seek, this must require careful examination and serious consideration.
This great need is true! Because it is, it begs the logic that not just any idea of God will do. This seriously requires this God to reveal Himself to us and then do all that is required to save us. Weigh this great need against the god you claim to be your saving god. This is a need that requires no ordinary god, or even a god similar to the Almighty God with similar stories and is comparatively similar to you and me.
No, this is no small thing that God would act according to His mercy and save us, not just to save us from hell, but more importantly to save us from our sin.
Consider this with me today: There is a great enemy of the righteousness of God, but there is a greater redeemer who is demanding you to believe and be saved while it is still called today. In this redeemed estate, turn from all ungodliness and be holy.
God has been merciful, Jesus will save.
