Try 1 month for 99¢
Allison Turner

Turner

 COURTESY OF DANNY AND CELIA TURNER

DECLO — Allison Turner has returned from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Alabama Birmingham Mission.

She will speak at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Declo Stake Center, 213 West Main St.

Turner is the daughter of Danny and Celia Turner.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments