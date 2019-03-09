Try 3 months for $3
TWIN FALLS — Ashlee Renae Fife has returned from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Mesa Arizona Mission. She will speak at 9 a.m. March 17 at the 9th Ward building, 2026 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls.

Fife is the daughter of Pam and Ben Pratt of Bismarck, N.D., and Brian Fife of Twin Falls.

