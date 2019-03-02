Try 3 months for $3
HEYBURN — Elder Tregg Logan Pickup, the son of Susan and Dr. Scott Pickup, will soon return from his two-year mission to the Ecuador Guayaquil West Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He will speak at 9 a.m. March 10 at the Heyburn 1st Ward, 530 Villa Drive, Heyburn.

