Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Trevor Wells

Wells

 COURTESY OF DAVE AND CANDI WELLS

BURLEY — Elder Trevor Wells has returned from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Canada Edmonton Mission. He will speak at 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at the 11th Ward, 2420 Parke Ave., Burley.

Wells is the son of Dave and Candi Wells.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments