RUPERT — Elder Nathan Sanderson has returned from serving in the California Roseville Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He will speak at 11:45 Sept. 16 at the 5th Ward, 324 E. 18th St., Rupert.

Sanderson is the son of Mark and Sharon Sanderson.

