Downey returns
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
DECLO — Kyle Downey has returned home from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Arizona Tucson Mission. He will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Declo Second Ward, 213 W. Main St., Declo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.