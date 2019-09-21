{{featured_button_text}}

Downey returns

DECLO — Kyle Downey has returned home from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Arizona Tucson Mission. He will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Declo Second Ward, 213 W. Main St., Declo.

