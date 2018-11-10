Try 1 month for 99¢
Zachary Simmons

Simmons

 COURTESY OF KEVIN SIMMONS

BURLEY — Elder Zachary Simmons has returned from a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Mexico, Mexico City West Mission.

Simmons will speak at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Pella 2nd Ward, 152 W. 400 S., Burley. He is the son of Melissa and Kevin Simmons.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments