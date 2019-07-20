{{featured_button_text}}
Davis Gibbons

Gibbons

 COURTESY OF LANA AND JEFF GIBBONS

Gibbons returns

BURLEY — Davis Gibbons has returned from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Maryland Baltimore Mission.

He will speak at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Unity Chapel, 250 E. 275 S., Burley. Gibbons is the son of Lana and Jeff Gibbons.

