BURLEY — Tanner M. Seely has returned from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Korea Busan Mission. He will speak at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Burley 1st Ward at the Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Park Ave.

Seely is the son of Matt and Kim Seely.

