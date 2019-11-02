Boden returns
ELBA — Spencer Boden returned Tuesday from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission.
Boden will speak at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 in the Elba Ward. He is the son of Kathy and Eric Boden.
