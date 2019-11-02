{{featured_button_text}}

Boden returns

ELBA — Spencer Boden returned Tuesday from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission.

Boden will speak at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 in the Elba Ward. He is the son of Kathy and Eric Boden.

