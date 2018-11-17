BURLEY — Brooklyn Hoopes has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Washington, D.C., South Mission, Spanish speaking.
Hoopes will report to the Mexico Missionary Training Center Dec. 11. She will speak at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Springdale 1st Ward, 519 E. 200 S., Burley.
Hoopes is the daughter of Ryan and Angela Hoopes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.