Brooklyn Hoopes

Hoopes

 COURTESY OF RYAN AND ANGELA HOOPES

BURLEY — Brooklyn Hoopes has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Washington, D.C., South Mission, Spanish speaking.

Hoopes will report to the Mexico Missionary Training Center Dec. 11. She will speak at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Springdale 1st Ward, 519 E. 200 S., Burley.

Hoopes is the daughter of Ryan and Angela Hoopes.

