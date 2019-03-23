Try 3 months for $3
Kezele called to serve

TWIN FALLS — Rebekah Kezele has been called to serve in the New Hampshire Manchester Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will speak at 9 a.m. Sunday at the 15th Ward, 2085 S. Temple Drive, Twin Falls.

Kezele will report April 17 to the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. She is the daughter of Robyn and Will Kezele.

