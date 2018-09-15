Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Wilkins called to serve

PAUL — Colby Rhett Wilkins has been called to serve in the Ghana Cape Coast Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will report Thursday to the Ghana Missionary Training Center.

Wilkins will speak at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Paul 2nd Ward, 424 West Ellis St. He is the son of Ryan and Maren Wilkins.

