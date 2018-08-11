McCombs called to serve
HEYBURN — Emmalee McCombs has been called to serve in the Guatemala Retalhuleu mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will leave Aug. 28 for the Missionary Training Center in Guatemala City.
McCombs will speak at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Heyburn 1st Ward, 531 Villa Drive, Heyburn. She is the daughter of Dee and K.D. McCombs.
