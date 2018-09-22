Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Christopher Harper

Harper

 COURTESY OF DARIN AND TAYNA HARPER

RAFT RIVER — Christopher Harper has been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Carolina Charlotte Mission. He will report to the Provo Missionary Training Center on Oct.17.

Harper will speak at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 in the Raft River Ward, at Nellies Lane and Beet Dump Road, Declo. He is the son of Darin and Tayna Harper.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments