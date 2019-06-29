BURLEY — Emma Gibbons has been called to serve in the Brazil São Paulo South Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will enter the Missionary Training Center on July 10 in Brazil.
Gibbons will speak at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Unity Chapel, 250 E. 275 S., Burley. She is the daughter of Lana and Jeff Gibbons.
