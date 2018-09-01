Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Mittelsteadt called to serve

PAUL — Alex Ryan Mittelsteadt has been called to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines Manila Mission, speaking Tagalog. He will enter the Provo Missionary Training Center on Sept. 12. Mittelsteadt will speak at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Paul 2nd Ward, 424 W. Ellis St., Paul.

He is the son of Gary and Lynette Mittelsteadt.

Carpenter returns

RUPERT — Kollin Carpenter has recently returned from serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Harare, Zimbabwe. He will speak in sacrament meeting at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Rupert 5th Ward, 324 E. 18th St.

He is the son of Kyle and Laura Carpenter of Jackson.

