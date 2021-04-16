New Burley LDS temple will positively impact members and community

“It had a profound impact on members and the community as a whole,” he said. “People will see a temple being built in the area and the area will flourish.”

Temple details still under wraps

Wilson said there is a lot of speculation in the community as to where the temple will be built but the details of where and when have not been officially released yet. Timelines for construction and the temple opening dates can vary.

He heard about the plans for the Burley temple for the first time during the church’s April General Conference.

“I’ve talked with several members and we feel so blessed. We didn’t anticipate it. There are other temples pretty close to us so we really didn’t think it would happen at this time,” Wilson said.

Generally, he said, there are about five to seven wards or congregations of church members included in each church stake.

The Burley temple will be Idaho’s seventh temple. The state is home to over 460,000 members of the church in about 1,200 congregations.

Along with the temple in Twin Falls, there are temples in Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian and Rexburg. Another is under construction in Pocatello.