 COURTESY OF TERRY L. AND DARRIN TERRY

RUPERT — D. Chance Terry has returned from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Arizona Tucson Mission.

Terry will speak at 9 a.m. Sunday in the Rupert Fourth Ward, 26 S. 100 W. He is the son of Terry L. and Darrin Terry.

 COURTESY OF LAURA AND GLEN LEAVITT

TWIN FALLS — Cannon Luke Leavitt, son of Laura and Glen Leavitt, has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Arizona Tempe Mission.

Leavitt will speak at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Elizabeth Street building. He will begin his missionary service Wednesday and will serve for two years.

Leavitt is a Twin Falls High School graduate. He spent his freshman year of college at the University of Texas, Dallas, and enjoyed running on its cross country team.

